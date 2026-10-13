Baby, It’s A Wild World: 3 Observations as Ice-Cold Special Teams Doom Golden Knights Against Wild

Vegas Golden Knights
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Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 4:57 AMPublished Oct 13, 2026 4:57 AM
The Vegas Golden Knights might be the most resilient team in hockey. Their style of play stays consistent despite no matter the circumstances— it doesn’t matter if they’re up by two or down by three. And when they are down by three, they put their heads down and chip away at their opponent’s lead.
That’s exactly what they did on Monday. After the Minnesota Wild took advantage of a stretch of bad play in the first period, the Golden Knights found themselves in a 3-0 hole for the second time in their last three games.
On Thursday, the Golden Knights snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. But tonight, they didn’t have another multi-goal comeback in them.
This team never throws in the towel, so they clawed their way back and made things interesting. The Golden Knights outshot the Wild 12-6 in the third period, but failed to find the equalizer and ultimately fell 4-2 after the Wild hit the empty net.
“They can be [a frustrating team to play against],” said defenseman Brayden McNabb following the loss. “They’re well structured. If we’re on our game, we can break them down. We saw that through stretches in this game. It’s just a matter of staying with it when things aren’t going your way, and not snowballing to three goals in 10 minutes.”
1. Clash of the Titans
Special teams often dictate the outcome of a hockey game, and this one was no different. Heading into tonight’s game, both the Wild’s power play and penalty kill ranked third in the league; the Golden Knights had the third-ranked power play and the 16th-ranked penalty kill.
To say that the Wild won the special teams battle would be an understatement. It wasn’t even close. They converted on their only power play opportunity of the game, and their penalty kill was perfect against five Golden Knights power play opportunities.
“We had some chances,” said William Karlsson following the loss. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t break it down and get the puck behind the goalie.”
It wasn’t just that the Golden Knights couldn’t score on the power play— they also gave the Wild shorthanded opportunities. When the Golden Knights were on the power play, high-danger scoring chances were 4-2 in favor of Minnesota.
“They won the special teams battle,” said Brayden McNabb postgame. “We like our PK, and we have faith in our PK and our power play. It just wasn’t our night.”
2. Stop the Bleeding
All things considered, the Golden Knights played a solid game on Monday. It’s hard to say that a goaltender played well while letting in three goals, but Carter Hart did. The Golden Knights were without Parker Wotherspoon tonight due to an upper-body injury, but Dylan Coghlan played very well in his season debut. And their first six games of the season suggest that tonight’s special teams struggles are almost certainly an outlier.
The problem was that the Golden Knights allowed the Wild to score three times in five minutes and seven seconds.
“We have to manage it better and stop the bleeding,” said William Karlsson. “At the end of the day, it’s just one goal. We’ve got to have the mindset of trying to take back momentum and get some o-zone time.”
“Those six minutes cost us,” agreed head coach Ryan Craig following the 4-3 loss. “I didn’t love our composure right at that point, but it doesn’t concern me. I think it’s just that we have to be fully aware of it a little bit quicker to get it back at that point.”
3. The Golden Lining
When you look up and down the lineup, the Golden Knights have no shortage of offensive talent. It’s rare for them to have any trouble generating chances. There are nights, however, where they just can’t convert on those chances.
Sometimes they run into a hot goaltender. Sometimes they get unlucky. Sometimes it just isn’t their night.
It doesn’t always matter if those chances result in goals, especially not this early in the season. What matters is that the Golden Knights are consistently creating high-danger scoring chances.
The Golden Knights’ second line, composed of Brett Howden, William Karlsson, and Mitch Marner, is usually responsible for generating much of their 5-on-5 offense. That was certainly the case tonight— that line outshot their opponents 9-5 and created four high-danger scoring chances while allowing only one. They’ve struggled to consistently convert on those chances, but as the season progresses, that becomes less and less of an issue.
Last Thursday, Brett Howden got off the schneid. Tonight, it was William Karlsson’s turn to score his first of the season.
“I saw their D was kind of low in our zone, so I figured maybe I could beat him up the ice,” said Karlsson following the 4-2 loss. “Mitch got it up to Howie, and then Howie with the nice little sauce. Then you just have to shoot it.”
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