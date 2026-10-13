Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 4:25 AM
A disastrous six-minute stretch in the first period doomed the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Despite goals from Rasmus Andersson and William Karlsson, Vegas couldn't complete its comeback, leaving coach Ryan Craig lamenting a costly lapse in execution and composure.
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