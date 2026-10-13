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Golden Knights' Comeback Falls Short Against Wild as Six-Minute Collapse Proves Costly

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W.G. Ramirez
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Oct 13, 2026 4:25 AM

A disastrous six-minute stretch in the first period doomed the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Despite goals from Rasmus Andersson and William Karlsson, Vegas couldn't complete its comeback, leaving coach Ryan Craig lamenting a costly lapse in execution and composure.

Six minutes. That's all it took to undo an otherwise promising start for the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

The Minnesota Wild scored three goals in a 5:07 span late in the first period, and the Golden Knights couldn't overcome the deficit in a 4-2 loss to the Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

The defeat snapped Vegas' four-game winning streak despite a third-period push that brought the Golden Knights within one goal.

"I liked our start. I thought we were ready to play," Vegas coach Ryan Craig said. "Six minutes cost us."

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Matt Boldy opened the scoring at 11:50, followed by Maxim Shabanov's power-play goal at 14:32 and Danila Yurov's tally at 16:57.

Rasmus Andersson put Vegas on the board at 2:37 of the second period with his first goal of the season.

William Karlsson cut the deficit to 3-2 at 9:25 of the third, finishing a two-on-one rush after Mitch Marner moved the puck to Brett Howden, who delivered a pass across to Karlsson.

"We have to manage it better, stop the bleeding," Karlsson said of Minnesota's first-period surge. "At the end of the day it's just one goal, and we got to have the mindset of trying to take back the momentum."

The Golden Knights generated several late opportunities, but Minnesota goaltender Jesper Wallstedt preserved the lead before Joel Eriksson Ek added an empty-net goal.

"We're a resilient group," defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "But we don't want to get in the habit of always trying to come back. We want to play with the lead."

KEY MOMENT: Wild Trifecta

Minnesota's three-goal explosion during a 5:07 stretch of the opening period changed the complexion of the game.

Craig pointed to a broken stick in front of the net, a power-play goal and a defensive breakdown as the sequence that ultimately decided the outcome.

"I didn't love our composure, I guess, right at that point," Craig said. "But it doesn't concern me. I think we just have to be fully aware of it."

KEY STAT: 0 For 3

Vegas failed to convert on three power-play opportunities, while Minnesota capitalized on one of its chances with the man advantage.

"We had some looks," Craig said. "Didn't go for us tonight. I thought the guys stayed with it, and we generated some looks."

WHAT A KNIGHT: William Karlsson

The veteran center scored his first goal of the season, using his speed to create a two-on-one opportunity before finishing Howden's pass.

"I saw their D was kind of low in our zone, so I figured maybe I can beat him up the ice," Karlsson said. "Mitch got it up to Howie and then Howie with a nice little sauce, and you just have to shoot it in."

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights complete their first back-to-back of the season Tuesday when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Craig welcomed the quick turnaround after Monday's defeat.

"I'm happy we're playing again tomorrow night," Craig said. "We'll get to work."

PHOTO CAPTION

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) shoots against Minnesota Wild forward Danila Yurov (22) in the first period at Grand Casino Arena.

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