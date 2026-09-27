Final Round of Golden Knights Roster Cuts Suggests Imminent NHL Debut for Promising Rookie

The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t announced their opening night lineup yet, but after a series of roster moves, they don’t really need to.
All around the league, there’s been a flurry of waiver wire activity as preseason comes to a close, and it’s all coming to a head. Cap-compliant opening night rosters are due on Monday, and teams are making their final cuts.
Among the 71 players on waivers for the purpose of AHL reassignment are Golden Knights forwards Alexander Holtz, Tanner Laczynski, and Jonas Røndbjerg, as well as defensemen Ville Heinola and Antti Tuomisto.
Essentially, these transactions mean that rookie winger Trevor Connelly is all but guaranteed a spot on the opening night roster. This is subject to change, but Connelly wouldn’t need to pass through waivers if the Golden Knights reassigned him to AHL Henderson, so it’s telling that they kept him while risking losing players like Holtz and Røndbjerg.
The Golden Knights drafted Connelly in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. However, due to a string of unfortunate injuries, this year marked his first time in attendance at training camp.
Connelly is the most talented prospect that the Golden Knights have had in quite some time, and the organization is very high on him.
“It’s going to be a matter of what the timing is. Does he kick the door down immediately, or does it take a little more time? Those are the things that we’ll watch play out,” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon at the start of training camp. “I think he’s going to be an exceptionally good player. It’s just a matter of what the timeline looks like between now and then.”
“Trevor has a skill set that he brings to our group that not a lot of people in our organization have,” agreed head coach Ryan Craig after day one of camp. “He gets the first crack at that spot, and we’ll see where it goes.”
Connelly had a strong camp. He played in three of the four preseason games, including the final two in which the Golden Knights dressed their starters.
“Trevor was really noticeable,” remarked Jack Eichel following Thursday’s preseason victory against the Utah Mammoth. “It was great to see that for him. This is his first crack at it, so I’m really happy for him. I thought he played great, and he’s gonna be a big part of this group.”
The Golden Knights are off on Sunday and will officially release their roster on Monday at 2 p.m. PST.
“He’s had a very good camp,” Craig said of Connelly following the preseason finale. “When we talk about Trevor, he’s checking boxes for the first time, and I think that’s where this day off probably comes at a good time for him.”