Stone and Eichel lead the charge, but the Golden Knights’ fast start goes four lines deep. With 13 goal scorers through nine games, Vegas is getting timely offense, versatile play and relentless pressure throughout its lineup, a formula built to win now and keep its stars fresh for the playoff push.

LAS VEGAS - Mark Stone collected the hats. Jack Eichel continued collecting points. But beneath the star power driving the Vegas Golden Knights’ early success is something coach Ryan Craig considers essential: four lines capable of keeping the game moving in the same direction. Through nine games, Vegas has received goals from 13 different players, with nine scoring at least twice. Thursday’s 6-2 victory over Calgary lifted its total to 35 goals, an average of 3.89 per game, after entering the night seventh in the NHL at 3.63. Stone leads Vegas with six goals after his third-period hat trick, while Eichel has five goals and 16 points. Yet the supporting cast has helped the Golden Knights reach 7-2-0 and top the NHL standings. Related stories “When we’re at our best, we’re rolling four lines,” Braeden Bowman said. “We have everybody contributing and doing their thing, and you know when the full team’s going, we’re a pretty tough team to beat.” Bowman supplied a timely example Thursday. After Calgary scored shorthanded to cut Vegas’ lead to 2-1, the fourth-line winger converted on the second power-play unit, restoring the two-goal cushion. “We talk about those kinds of reset shifts all the time,” Craig said. “That was one from the second unit going out there and getting the job done.” That contribution followed Tuesday’s victory at Nashville, when five different Golden Knights scored. Beyond the leading duo, Tomas Hertl and injured Victor Olofsson have four goals apiece, while rookie Trevor Connelly and Brett Howden have three each. William Karlsson, Mitch Marner and Bowman have two each. Ivan Barbashev added three assists against Calgary, illustrating that the contributions extend beyond finishing chances. “Everybody’s stepping up in our team,” Barbashev said. “It’s fun to play right now.” More Than The Headliners For Craig, the depth begins with what happens before a scoring opportunity develops. Forwards working back, defensemen moving the puck quickly and connected support allow different combinations to turn defensive stops into attacks. “The depth of our lineup maybe allows us to do that with whatever line is on the ice,” Craig said. Bowman embodies that flexibility. Alongside Marc Gatcomb and Nic Dowd, he brings forechecking pressure and dependable defense. His special-teams opportunities expand the ways he can contribute. “He can play up and down our lineup. He can play on the special teams,” Craig said. “Braeden’s a very responsible, detail-oriented player.” Stone sees a benefit that reaches well beyond October. Sharing the workload now can help preserve the players Vegas will need most when the season reaches its decisive stretch. “If you can have your top guys playing 16 to 18 minutes a night and rolling over lines, it’s the formula for us going into that time of year,” Stone said. “It’s a good thing to have four lines that are ticking.” The stars remain the headliners, sure, but Vegas’ encouraging development is seeing many teammates help carry the show. PHOTO CAPTION Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena.