Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Stone and Eichel lead the charge, but the Golden Knights’ fast start goes four lines deep. With 13 goal scorers through nine games, Vegas is getting timely offense, versatile play and relentless pressure throughout its lineup, a formula built to win now and keep its stars fresh for the playoff push.
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