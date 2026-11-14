Friends, Roman, Countrymen: 3 Observations as Predators Snap Golden Knights’ Win Streak

Vegas Golden Knights
233 Members•1,653 Posts
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 7:38 AMPublished Nov 14, 2026 7:38 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– What happens when two of the NHL’s hottest teams clash on a Friday night? You guessed it: it goes to a shootout. At least, that’s what happened tonight when the five-game win-streaking Vegas Golden Knights hosted the six-game win-streaking Nashville Predators.
The Golden Knights were the better team through two periods and held a 2-1 lead over Nashville heading into the final frame, but a completely different Golden Knights team came out to start the third. The Predators found the equalizer halfway through the third period and won 3-2 in the shootout, recording their seventh comeback win of the season.
Heading into Friday’s game against the Predators, the Golden Knights were 10-0-0 when leading after the second. Now, they’re 10-0-1.
“I thought we lost our game a little bit in the third,” said Rasmus Andersson following the 3-2 shootout loss. “They were the better team in the third period, and it cost us one point tonight… We just didn’t take care of the puck. We had too many giveaways.”
Related stories
1. No Goals
A few years ago, a Mass Mutual commercial featured Ryan O’Reilly asking Juuse Saros about his financial goals. In the commercial, Saros responded, “No goals,” and repeated that phrase several times in a deadpan voice.
The Golden Knights finished tonight’s game with 42 shots on net. Juuse Saros stayed true to himself, stopping all but two. He finished the night with 40 saves, a .952 save percentage, and 1.71 goals saved above expected.
“Obviously, he’s a really good goalie,” said Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson. “Can we create more traffic and chaos, like they did on us in the third? For sure.”
Goaltender Adin Hill certainly did his part for the Golden Knights, as well. He made 30 saves on 32 shots, recording a .930 save percentage and 1.26 goals saved above expected.
“Hilly played well,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “Hilly played very well. He made some real big saves for us, and I thought he was tracking the puck well.”
2. A Tale of Three Periods
After one period, the Golden Knights had 19 shots against Nashville’s 10. After the second, Vegas had 34 shots to Nashville’s 20.
The Predators outshot the Golden Knights 12-8 in the third period and the five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime.
“Through two periods, we generated some looks. We had some opportunities,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the shootout loss. “In the third, we had the two looks from the slot… After they tied it, I think we had one more shot. So, we didn’t generate enough.”
Through the first two periods tonight, the Golden Knights generated 16 high-danger scoring chances while only giving up seven. In the last 25 minutes of hockey, the Predators generated seven high-danger scoring chances and held Vegas to just one.
“We were just having to punt the puck,” said Craig. “We didn’t get our feet going. We didn’t use our support to exit to kind of gain territory and chip away at territory. Therefore, they got the territory and were able to keep coming.”
3. Fine, We’ll Stop Ignoring the Elephant in the Room
It was a little over a month ago that Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig surprised everyone by deploying Trevor Connelly and Braeden Bowman as his first two shooters in the shootout. It sure did work out for him– both players beat Sergei Bobrovsky and gave their team a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Craig has stayed true to himself and continues to send Connelly and Bowman out in the shootout. This continues to prove to be the right decision, as Connelly has converted on two of three chances and scored the only Golden Knights shootout goal tonight.
The Golden Knights continue to deploy their best players in the shootout, which should make sense. Here’s the problem:
Mitch Marner is 13-for-43 (30.2%) in the shootout in his career, but he has only converted on two of nine as a Golden Knight. Jack Eichel is 13-for-49 (26.5%) in his career, but has converted on zero of his last nine shootout attempts.
Shea Theodore, who is a whopping 12-of-31 (38.7%!) in his career, was not used in the shootout tonight against the Predators.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy