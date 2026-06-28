Golden Knights 2026 NHL Draft Recap

“He’s got lots of tools,” said Golden Knights Director of Amateur Scouting Raphaël Pouliot. “ It was his 1st year this year with Prince Albert in the WHL. He started on the fourth line on a contending team that made it to the League Final. Even though they added three forwards at the deadline, he made his way up the lineup all year, and he was a solid contributor in the top six in the second half. And I think there’s some growth that can be made in his game.