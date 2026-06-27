Golden Knights Draft Finnish Defenseman With First-Rounder From Dorofeyev Trade

The Golden Knights did not, in fact, make a selection with the 2026 first-rounder they got from the Dorofeyev trade. Instead, they traded down twice.
First, the Golden Knights made a deal with the Montreal Canadiens, exchanging the 26th overall pick for the 28th overall pick, and received a 2027 third-round pick as a sweetener. The Golden Knights then traded down once again, sending the 28th overall pick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the 29th overall pick and the 117th overall pick.
Finally, when the Golden Knights were on the clock for the third time, they made a selection. They used the 29th overall pick to select Finnish defenseman Juho Piiparinen from Tappara, Liiga.
The Golden Knights like their big, physical defensemen, and Piiparinen certainly fits the bill. At just 17 years of age, he is already an imposing figure, standing 6’3” and weighing in at 203 lbs.
Piiparinen, who analysts ranked as high as 17th and as low as 42nd, is a mature, mobile, right-shot defenseman. He’s a defensive defenseman who uses his range to break up plays. He’s also a decent playmaker who can consistently create offense with his breakout passes. He’s a smooth skater who can be very dangerous in transition.
Because of his diverse tool kit, it’s hard to predict how far Piiparinen is from being NHL-ready. However, it also means that his development will be an intriguing one to follow.