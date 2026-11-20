Vegas Golden Knights
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 6:24 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 6:24 AM
Mark Stone became the Golden Knights' career scoring leader Thursday, but his historic milestone was overshadowed by a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. Jack Eichel addressed Vegas' fourth consecutive defeat, the team's inability to finish games and a growing frustration inside the locker room.
LAS VEGAS -- On a night Mark Stone cemented his place atop the Vegas Golden Knights' career scoring list, the captain's milestone was overshadowed by an increasingly frustrating stretch for the franchise.
The Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena, handing Vegas its fourth consecutive loss.
The Golden Knights battled back from a two-goal deficit but couldn't finish the job, continuing a troubling trend of playing encouraging stretches of hockey without securing the desired results.
For a team with championship aspirations and a locker room filled with accomplished veterans, the inability to translate those stretches into victories is becoming increasingly concerning.
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“At the end of the day, we lost, right?” Vegas center Jack Eichel said. “I think that we did a lot of good things, just weren't able to close it out again.”
While the Golden Knights have experienced different circumstances throughout their losing streak, costly mistakes and missed opportunities have prevented them from regaining their footing.
“There's been stretches of really good hockey in the games that we've lost,” Eichel said. “I feel like the mistakes we make end up in our net a little bit.”
The Golden Knights won the special teams battle Thursday, converting once on the power play while keeping Dallas scoreless with the man advantage. But Eichel acknowledged there were opportunities to capitalize further and potentially put the game out of reach.
“Obviously something we probably need to look at is having that killer instinct and being able to put teams away when you have a lead,” Eichel said.
The frustration was evident when Eichel was asked whether he felt the Golden Knights were close to turning things around.
“At times I do, at times I don't,” he said. “I don't know.”
Key Moment
Vegas' ability to erase a two-goal deficit demonstrated the resilience that has been a hallmark of the franchise, but its inability to complete the comeback ultimately defined the evening.
The Golden Knights generated opportunities to deliver a finishing blow but couldn't capitalize, allowing Dallas to extend the game beyond regulation and eventually escape with two points.
It's a particularly frustrating outcome considering the strides Vegas made after falling behind, and another reminder that playing well in stretches isn't enough against quality competition.
Key Stat
Four consecutive losses.
Perhaps more concerning than the losing streak itself is the variety of ways the Golden Knights have managed to lose during the stretch.
Vegas hasn't necessarily been outclassed by its opponents. Instead, untimely mistakes, squandered scoring chances and an inability to deliver decisive goals have undermined otherwise productive performances.
“I think the stretch is tough for all of us, really, right now,” Eichel said. “Doesn't really seem like it's going for a lot of guys.”
What A Knight: Mark Stone.
The Golden Knights captain assisted on Victor Olofsson's goal at 7:38 of the second period, surpassing Jonathan Marchessault as the franchise's career scoring leader with 418 points.
Stone has accumulated 147 goals and 271 assists since Vegas acquired him from the Ottawa Senators in February 2019.
The accomplishment represents another chapter in a remarkable tenure for Stone, who helped deliver the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship in 2023 and has remained one of the organization's most influential players.
At 34, Stone has continued to produce at an impressive level, having matched his career high with 73 points last season.
Eichel, who has shared a locker room with Stone since arriving in Vegas in 2021, pointed to the captain's competitiveness and exceptional hockey intelligence as reasons for his sustained success.
“He's a competitor, and he makes a lot of plays,” Eichel said. “Obviously super smart with the puck and goes to the right areas. … Thinks the game at an elite level.”
Beyond his offensive production, Stone's influence on the franchise has been equally significant through his leadership and dedication to winning.
“Stoney's been here for a while, and he's been leading the charge for a while,” Eichel said. “Great, great milestone for him. Happy for him. It's well-earned.”
Up Next
The Golden Knights will look to halt their four-game losing streak while rediscovering the consistency and finishing ability that have made them perennial contenders in the Western Conference.
For Eichel, there isn't necessarily a complicated solution to navigating the team's current struggles.
“Just need to find it, dig in, and it'll turn,” Eichel said. “Keep working.”
Photo Caption
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena.
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