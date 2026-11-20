Vegas Golden Knights
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Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 4:32 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 4:32 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 7:47 AM
When the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators on the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline, they knew the then-26-year-old would make an immediate impact. And they were right; Stone went on to lead the Golden Knights in scoring that postseason. However, that was only the beginning of his impact on the franchise.
Nearly eight years later, the now 34-year-old Stone continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. He went on to become the first captain in franchise history, and he’s come to mean everything to the Golden Knights since they acquired him.
“He’s our original leader,” Golden Knights general manager McCrimmon said in September after signing Stone to a two-year contract. “I think that we’re thrilled with his level of play, his leadership, and everything that goes with him being our captain.”
It’s only fitting that his impact be immortalized in the record books.
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With his primary assist on Victor Olofsson’s second-period power play goal, Stone recorded his 418th point and moved into sole possession of the Golden Knights franchise all-time scoring record. He accomplished this in just 424 games in a Golden Knights sweater.
“I love playing here,” Stone said after tying the record on Sunday. “Happy to continue to play here and produce.”
Stone, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2010 Draft, has played 790 NHL games, scoring 270 goals and totaling 729 points. He isn’t the fastest skater in the league, but he thinks the game so fast, his foot speed doesn’t even matter.
“He’s smart enough to find the right areas, and I think that goes to his hockey IQ,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig in October. “We’ve seen it here, time and time again, since he’s gotten to our organization. He finds ways to get to the right spot. He finds ways to impact the game by being in the right areas, both defensively and offensively.”
For all of his talent, Stone isn’t one to bask in personal accomplishments. Part of what makes him such a good leader is that he prioritizes the team’s success over his own.
“My goal is the same every day I step foot in this locker room, and that’s to help this team try to win the Stanley Cup,” said Stone on the first day of training camp. “I’ve said that since I got here, and I’ll say it until I leave here.”
In 2023, he did just that, leading the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He scored 11 goals and 24 points in 22 games that postseason, and recorded a hat trick in the Cup-winning game.
“The organization shifted when we acquired Mark Stone,” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon during training camp. “For me, that was the player that we thought could be a star— [and he] has been a star. When you factor in the character of his leadership and what he’s meant to the organization, he’s just been a tremendous, tremendous player for the Golden Knights.”
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