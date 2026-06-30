Golden Knights Free Up Salary Cap Space In Trade With Penguins

Parker Wotherspoon is 28 years old and is coming off a career year in which he scored 3 goals and 30 points in 80 games. He isn’t the biggest player, and he’ll be the runt of the litter on the Vegas blueline. However, Wotherspoon is one tough customer, as he was second among all Penguins players in hits with 162. He’s a smooth-skater who is dangerous in transition, so he’ll fit right in with the other Golden Knights defensemen.