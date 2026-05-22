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Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 2 Preview: Stone Update, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
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On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights look to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST. 

The teams last met on Wednesday for Game 1. The Avalanche came out hard and fast, but the Golden Knights weathered the storm and escaped the first period with a 0-0 tie. They got the ever-important first goal and scored twice more to take a 3-0 lead early in the third period. The Avalanche roared back, but the Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 win.

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 9-4 and an average save percentage of .920 in 13 games this postseason.

Scott Wedgewood starts in goal for the Avalanche. Wedgewood has a record of 7-2 and an average save percentage of .911 in eight games this postseason.

Mark Stone was on the ice for morning skate, but remains OUT for Game 2 per head coach John Tortorella.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Kaedan Korczak — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Avalanche Lines

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Nečas 

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy

Ross Colton — Nazem Kadri — Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Defense

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Josh Manson

Brent Burns — Jack Ahcan

Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood / Mackenzie Blackwood 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 27.0%, 4th

VGK penalty kill: 85.4%, T6th

Avalanche power play: 25.9%, 5th

Avalanche penalty kill: 77.4%, 11th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 10-10 in Game 2s in franchise history, and have lost the past four Game 2s 

Historically, teams that take a 2-0 series lead go on to win 87.6% of the time. 

Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 19 points (7G, 12A). 

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the league with ten postseason goals. He is the fifth player in Golden Knights franchise history to record double-digit goals in one postseason. 

Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 15.

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsColorado AvalancheMark StoneMitch MarnerPavel Dorofeyev
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