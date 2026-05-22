Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 2 Preview: Stone Update, How to Watch

On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights look to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.
The teams last met on Wednesday for Game 1. The Avalanche came out hard and fast, but the Golden Knights weathered the storm and escaped the first period with a 0-0 tie. They got the ever-important first goal and scored twice more to take a 3-0 lead early in the third period. The Avalanche roared back, but the Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 win.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 9-4 and an average save percentage of .920 in 13 games this postseason.
Scott Wedgewood starts in goal for the Avalanche. Wedgewood has a record of 7-2 and an average save percentage of .911 in eight games this postseason.
Mark Stone was on the ice for morning skate, but remains OUT for Game 2 per head coach John Tortorella.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Kaedan Korczak — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Avalanche Lines
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Nečas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Nicolas Roy
Ross Colton — Nazem Kadri — Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor
Defense
Devon Toews — Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak — Josh Manson
Brent Burns — Jack Ahcan
Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood / Mackenzie Blackwood
Special Teams
VGK power play: 27.0%, 4th
VGK penalty kill: 85.4%, T6th
Avalanche power play: 25.9%, 5th
Avalanche penalty kill: 77.4%, 11th
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 10-10 in Game 2s in franchise history, and have lost the past four Game 2s
Historically, teams that take a 2-0 series lead go on to win 87.6% of the time.
Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 19 points (7G, 12A).
Pavel Dorofeyev leads the league with ten postseason goals. He is the fifth player in Golden Knights franchise history to record double-digit goals in one postseason.
Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 15.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340