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Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game 4 Preview: Lines, How to Watch

Hannah Kirkell
4h
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Hannah Kirkell
4h
Updated at May 26, 2026, 19:02
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On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights look to do the unthinkable and complete the sweep against the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. PST. 

In Game 3, the Avalanche broke the ice early and took a 3-0 lead by the end of the first. The Golden Knights came out swinging to start the second, and tied the game before the period ended. Vegas took the lead in the third, and held on to complete the comeback and take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 11-4 and an average save percentage of .923 in 15 games this postseason. 

On the brink of elimination, the Avalanche are making a change in goal. They’ll turn to Mackenzie Blackwood, who has a record of 1-0 and an average save percentage of .873 in three games this postseason.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Colton Sissons — Tomáš Hertl — Mark Stone

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Kaedan Korczak — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Avalanche Lines

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Gabriel Landeskog

Nazem Kadri — Brock Nelson — Martin Nečas 

Ross Colton — Nicolas Roy — Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Defense

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Brett Kulak — Sam Malinski

Josh Manson — Brent Burns 

Goaltenders: Mackenzie Blackwood / Scott Wedgewood 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 25.0%, 4th

VGK penalty kill: 87.2%, 5th

Avalanche power play: 21.2%, 6th

Avalanche penalty kill: 78.9%, 11th

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 11-9 in Game 4s in franchise history.

Historically, teams that take a 3-0 series lead go on to win 98.2% of the time. 

Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 21 points (7G, 14A). 

Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden lead the league with ten postseason goals. On Sunday, Howden became the sixth player in Golden Knights franchise history to record double-digit goals in one postseason. 

Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 16.

Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella had just one thing to say about his team following the miraculous Game 3 comeback. In his own words, that was a game where they “showed some balls.”

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsColorado AvalancheMitch MarnerJack Eichel
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