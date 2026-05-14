Golden Knights vs Ducks Game 6 Preview: New Lines, How to Watch

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks for Game 6. They hold a 3-2 lead and will look to close out the series tonight at the Honda Center.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PST.
The teams last clashed on Tuesday for Game 5. The Ducks scored first on the power play, but the Golden Knights responded on a power play opportunity of their own not long after. They responded well after giving up the tying goal late, and Pavel Dorofeyev scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 7-4 and an average save percentage of .911 in 11 games this postseason.
Lukáš Dostál starts in goal for the Ducks. Dostál has a record of 6-5 and an average save percentage of .878 in 11 games this postseason.
The Golden Knights will be without defenseman Brayden McNabb tonight, who was suspended one game for his hit on Ryan Poehling. Kaedan Korczak draws into the lineup in his place.
Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella is tight-lipped about injuries, but confirmed Jeremy Lauzon is OUT for Game 6. Mark Stone, who exited Game 3 with a lower-body injury after playing just 4:24, has also been officially ruled OUT for Thursday’s game against the Ducks.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Tomáš Hertl — Colton Sissons
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Shea Theodore — Dylan Coghlan
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Ducks Lines
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Mikael Granlund — Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel — Mason McTavish — Cutter Gauthier
Jansen Harkins — Tim Washe — Ross Johnston
Defense
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — John Carlson
Olen Zellweger — Ian Moore
Goaltenders: Lukáš Dostál / Ville Husso
Special Teams
VGK power play: 24.2%, 5th
VGK penalty kill: 87.9%, 5th
Ducks power play: 33.3%, 2nd
Ducks penalty kill: 70.4%, 14th
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 13-11 in potential series-clinching games during a best-of-seven series and are 7-7 on the road. They have never lost a series after winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead.
Historically, teams that take a 3-2 series lead go on to win 79.8% of the time.
Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 16 points.
Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev have seven goals this postseason. They are tied for the league lead in that statistic, along with Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Boldy, and Logan Stankoven.
Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 14.
How to Watch
TV: TNT
Streaming: HBO MAX
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340