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Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Preview cover image

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Preview

Hannah Kirkell
15h
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Hannah Kirkell
15h
Updated at Jun 2, 2026, 23:42
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On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights will play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes

Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST. 

Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 12-4 and an average save percentage of .924 in 16 games this postseason. 

Freddie Andersen starts in goal for the Hurricanes. Andersen has a record of 12-1, three shutouts, and an average save percentage of .931 in 13 games this postseason.

Golden Knights Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Colton Sissons — Tomáš Hertl — Mark Stone

Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill

Hurricanes Lines

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake 

Nikolaj Ehlers — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Defense

Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Alexander Nikishin 

Goaltenders: Freddie Andersen / Brandon Bussi 

Special Teams

VGK power play: 23.9%, 4th

VGK penalty kill: 87.5%, 5th

Hurricanes power play: 12.5%, 13th

Hurricanes penalty kill: 92.5%, 2nd

Game Notes

The Golden Knights are 14-11 in Game 1s in franchise history. They have won both Game 1s during their two Stanley Cup Final appearances.  

Historically, teams that take a 1-0 series lead go on to win 70.3% of the time. 

The Golden Knights won both games against the Hurricanes during the regular season and outscored Carolina 10-4.

Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 21 points (7G, 14A). 

Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden lead the league with ten postseason goals. 

Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 16.

During Media Day on Monday, head coach John Tortorella reiterated that the most important thing for a player to have is the right mindset. He says that the Golden Knights have mental toughness, and that’s why they’re winners.

How to Watch&nbsp;

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

Vegas Golden KnightsCarolina HurricanesMitch Marner
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