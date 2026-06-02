Golden Knights vs Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Preview

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights will play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST.
Carter Hart starts in goal for the Golden Knights. Hart has a record of 12-4 and an average save percentage of .924 in 16 games this postseason.
Freddie Andersen starts in goal for the Hurricanes. Andersen has a record of 12-1, three shutouts, and an average save percentage of .931 in 13 games this postseason.
Golden Knights Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Colton Sissons — Tomáš Hertl — Mark Stone
Cole Smith — Nic Dowd — Keegan Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Hurricanes Lines
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Defense
Jaccob Slavin — Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Alexander Nikishin
Goaltenders: Freddie Andersen / Brandon Bussi
Special Teams
VGK power play: 23.9%, 4th
VGK penalty kill: 87.5%, 5th
Hurricanes power play: 12.5%, 13th
Hurricanes penalty kill: 92.5%, 2nd
Game Notes
The Golden Knights are 14-11 in Game 1s in franchise history. They have won both Game 1s during their two Stanley Cup Final appearances.
Historically, teams that take a 1-0 series lead go on to win 70.3% of the time.
The Golden Knights won both games against the Hurricanes during the regular season and outscored Carolina 10-4.
Mitch Marner is the postseason leader in scoring with 21 points (7G, 14A).
Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden lead the league with ten postseason goals.
Jack Eichel leads the league in assists this postseason with 16.
During Media Day on Monday, head coach John Tortorella reiterated that the most important thing for a player to have is the right mindset. He says that the Golden Knights have mental toughness, and that’s why they’re winners.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340