Golden Knights Were a Footnote in Quick’s Story, but He Made His Mark in Theirs
Jonathan Quick, who announced his retirement on Monday, will be most remembered for the 16 years he spent with the Kings. He’ll be remembered for the two Stanley Cups he helped bring to Los Angeles, and for the Conn Smythe he won in 2012. He’ll be remembered for signing with his boyhood team, for being part of the group that won the fourth Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history, and for retiring as a New York Ranger. He’ll be remembered for becoming the winningest American-born goaltender of all time, and for the sheer longevity of his career.
The cup of coffee Quick had in Sin City will be little more than a footnote in his story. But during his brief tenure with the Vegas Golden Knights, he made his presence felt, leaving his mark on both his teammates and on the Stanley Cup.
“[Quick was] one of the best guys ever, in my short time [as his teammate],” said Keegan Kolesar. “Just such a giving guy. I’ve got nothing bad to say. I don’t think anyone can ever say anything average about the guy– he’s just such an above-average human being… It’s hard for me to muster up the words to describe how great a person he is, ‘cause like, I could go on and on.”
The Kings dealt Quick, their all-time leader in wins, to the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline. As the Blue Jackets weren’t on track to make the postseason, they flipped Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights the very next day.
Despite having his world flipped upside down, Quick was a pro’s pro in Vegas. He played just 10 games in a Golden Knights sweater, but his teammates complimented his presence both in the locker room and on the ice.
“He was quiet,” Kolesar remembered. “He had a calm demeanor, but he was so funny. He would say things at the perfect time, where I would just be giggling to myself the whole time. There were a lot of funny instances that I can’t even talk about when we were partying that I’ll always remember.”
Brayden McNabb, who played with Quick both with the Kings and the Golden Knights, also raved about his former teammate.
“Oh, he’s the best,” said McNabb. “I was lucky, I had him for three years in LA and got to know him. When I heard he was coming here, I knew he would be perfect for this team, for the locker room.
“And I mean, that’s just talking about his character; his on-ice play speaks for itself,” McNabb continued. “I got to see him in LA, and it was pretty remarkable, some of the things he was able to do. And good for him, playing at… 40? As a goalie, that’s super impressive. So, super happy for him, and congratulations to him.”
Quick didn’t play during the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run, dressing as the backup goaltender in 15 of the 22 postseason games. But it was Quick’s character and wisdom that most impacted his teammates, who still speak highly of him to this day.
“He was great,” said McNabb. “He worked hard, worked so hard. In the room, he was always positive. He always knew what to say. He wasn’t super loud, but he could understand when something needed to be said, and he was very good with that– he knew how to handle it and deal with it. And his presence was huge, and a big, important reason for us winning.”