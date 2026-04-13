Golden Knights Were a Footnote in Quick’s Story, but He Made His Mark in Theirs

Jonathan Quick, who announced his retirement on Monday, will be most remembered for the 16 years he spent with the Kings. He’ll be remembered for the two Stanley Cups he helped bring to Los Angeles, and for the Conn Smythe he won in 2012. He’ll be remembered for signing with his boyhood team, for being part of the group that won the fourth Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history, and for retiring as a New York Ranger. He’ll be remembered for becoming the winningest American-born goaltender of all time, and for the sheer longevity of his career.