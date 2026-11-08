Keys to the Fortress: Golden Knights Lines & Game Notes to End Road Trip Against Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 3:47 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 3:47 PM
The Vegas Golden Knights have won two in a row and picked up five out of a possible six points on their Eastern Conference road trip. They’ll look to close it out on a high note today against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Puck drop is scheduled for 12:38 p.m. PST.
The Golden Knights last played on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. They struggled to score, but stuck with it when Detroit pulled ahead. Two young stars struck in the third period, and the Golden Knights won 2-1.
The Sabres last played on Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They scored early, and rode a strong second period to a 5-2 victory.
Carter Hart is projected to start in net for the Golden Knights. Hart has a 5-3-2 record and an average save percentage of .900 in 10 games played this season.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is projected to start in net for the Sabres. Luukkonen has a 5-3-3 record and an average save percentage of .878 in 11 games played this season.
Golden Knights Lines
Brett Howden — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly — Tomáš Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Marc Gatcomb — Nic Dowd — Braeden Bowman
Defense
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon — Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltenders: Carter Hart / Adin Hill
Projected Sabres Lines
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich — Josh Norris — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Sam Carrick
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger — Owen Power
Conor Timmins — Zach Metsa
Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen / Colten Ellis
Special Teams
VGK power play: 27.8%, 7th
VGK penalty kill: 75.0%, T21st
Sabres power play: 15.1%, 29th
Sabres penalty kill: 69.6%, T25th
Game Notes
Last year, the Golden Knights lost both games against the Sabres for an 0-2-0 record. They are 7-8-1 against Buffalo all time.
Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 23 points in 18 games. Eichel has six goals and nine points in seven career games against his former team.
Tage Thompson leads the Sabres in scoring this season with 19 points in 16 games. Thompson has four goals and six points in 13 career games against the Golden Knights.
Carter Hart, who is projected to start in goal for the Golden Knights, has a 4-2-0 record and an average save percentage of .906 in nine career games against the Sabres.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who is projected to start in goal for the Sabres, has a perfect 4-0-0 record and an average save percentage of .939 in four career games against the Golden Knights.
We’re on Milestone Watch! Brayden McNabb is one point away from 200 career points.
We’re on Milestone Watch! Mitch Marner is two points away from 100 as a Golden Knight.
The Golden Knights are 5-2-2 on the road this season; the Sabres are 4-4-0 at home.
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