Midseason Form: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Top Sharks in Preseason Shootout

Carter Hart stole the show in his preseason debut, earning first star of the game with 28 saves on 29 shots for a .966 SV%. And the Golden Knights didn’t do him many favors– the Sharks used their speed to generate odd-man rushes all night. Hart was up to the task and made highlight-reel saves all night, robbing second overall pick Michael Misa on several Grade A chances. The only puck that got past him came on the power play on a second attempt.