Midseason Form: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Top Sharks in Preseason Shootout

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 2-1 preseason victory over the San Jose Sharks in the shootout.
There’s a timeless saying that goes a little like this: “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” In the case of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the San Jose Sharks, this seems more like a young dog struggling to learn a new trick. If you wanted to force the Golden Knights into the ‘old dog’ role, the saying really only applies if the ‘new trick’ is losing to the Sharks.
The Sharks iced a more veteran-heavy roster, deploying the likes of Jacob Trouba, Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Toffoli, and Alexander Wennberg. They also played Ivar Stenberg and Michael Misa, the second overall picks from the past two NHL Entry Drafts. However, despite entering tonight as heavy underdogs, the Golden Knights found a way to win. It seems like they always do against the Sharks.
Yes, their 2-1 shootout victory tonight came in a meaningless preseason game. But to the Golden Knights, who sent a young roster out against a more veteran-heavy Sharks team, a win is a win.
1. A Hard Day’s Knight
The Golden Knights are saving their veterans for their two home preseason games, and therefore didn’t ice many flashy names tonight. They did, however, ice a roster chock full of hardworking individuals, and their top line– Alexander Holtz, Tanner Laczynski, and Jonas Røndbjerg– led the way.
They pushed the pace all night, getting in on the forecheck and making life difficult for San Jose’s defensemen. They generated offense off the cycle and combined for 11 shots on goal. It’s really only fitting that they were the line to finally break through and get the Golden Knights on the board.
On this particular shift, Braeden Bowman came over the boards with Holtz and Laczynski instead of Røndbjerg. He and Holtz prevented the Sharks from clearing the zone and dumped the puck in for Laczynski below the goal line. Laczynski worked it around to Adam Ginning at the point; Ginning held the line and sent it back to Laczynski below the left circle. Bowman crashed the net, and Laczynski set up Holtz for a one-timer through traffic.
2. You Shall Not Pass!
We really should’ve known right from the start that tonight’s preseason contest was destined to be a goaltender duel.
Carter Hart stole the show in his preseason debut, earning first star of the game with 28 saves on 29 shots for a .966 SV%. And the Golden Knights didn’t do him many favors– the Sharks used their speed to generate odd-man rushes all night. Hart was up to the task and made highlight-reel saves all night, robbing second overall pick Michael Misa on several Grade A chances. The only puck that got past him came on the power play on a second attempt.
For the Sharks, Yaroslav Askarov wasn’t far behind and earned second star of the game with 22 saves on 23 shots and a .957 save percentage.
3. Piiparinen’s First Dance
Juho Piiparinen, the Golden Knights’ first-round selection at this year’s NHL Entry Draft, made his preseason debut tonight. The Finnish defenseman just turned 18 last month, but you wouldn’t have been able to guess his age based on how he played tonight.
Piiparinen didn’t look out of place against veteran NHLers. He looked comfortable, and was confident enough in his game to jump into the rush and activate in the offensive zone. He played just over 20 minutes, blocked two shots, and recorded a takeaway.
The organization is extremely high on this year’s 29th overall pick, and for good reason.
“He’s come as advertised from what we’ve seen,” said head coach Ryan Craig on Tuesday morning. “A great young man, great skill set.”