No Lede is Safe: 3 Takeaways from Resilient, Dramatic Golden Knights Game 3 Overtime Win
Between Games 2 and 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, professional wrestler and viral black magic guru Danhausen put a curse on the Carolina Hurricanes. This curse came in the form of a Cameo, so the validity of the hex is up for debate, but the Vegas Golden Knights certainly played like a team aided by a supernatural entity.
Or, at least, they played like a team with a supernatural entity watching over them for two periods.
In the National Hockey League, no lede— er, lead— is safe. The debatably-cursed Hurricanes came all the way back in the third, scoring three goals in 39 seconds and finding the equalizer on a late-game power play with their goalie pulled for the extra attacker.
The Hurricanes had all the momentum heading into overtime. Teams that trailed by at least four goals in a Stanley Cup Final game were 0-108, but after that miraculous comeback, they had the opportunity to establish themselves on the right side of history.
And that’s when they felt the full force of Danhausen’s curse.
The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the series, which is a familiar position for them to be in. They have not trailed in a series since Game 3 in the First Round, and thanks to Danhausen’s curse, they may never trail in a series again this postseason.
1. A *Nice* Record
In the second period, the Golden Knights scored four goals in a span of 6:26. Three of these goals came courtesy of Mitch Marner, who recorded a natural hat trick in just six minutes and ten seconds. Marner’s natural hat trick broke a 69-year-old record to become the fastest in Stanley Cup Final history.
The previous record holder was none other than Maurice “Rocket” Richard, who recorded a six-minute, twenty-one-second hat trick in Game 1 of the 1957 Stanley Cup Final.
Marner has been the driving force behind the Golden Knights’ postseason run, and he continues to put the team on his back when they need him most. He recorded four points tonight, ten shots on goal, three hits, and was a +3 in 27 minutes of ice time.
“You need all five guys on the ice to all be on the same page, and I thought our line did a really good job of that throughout the entire night,” said Marner following the 5-4 overtime win. “I thought our line played a really good game throughout all 3 periods— uh, all five, I guess. I thought we did a really good job of just advancing pucks, winning battles down low, and making plays.
“I thought we had good looks all night from all three of us,” Marner finished. “I got put in good areas by my teammates, and I was happy enough to finish them off.”
2. Hold On, Partner, I Am Overstimulated
Following a dramatic Game 1, John Tortorella said he expected the whole series to be equally back-and-forth. I don’t think he had any idea just how right he’d be.
The Golden Knights kicked off the scoring with two goals that came 16 seconds apart. They added another less than four minutes later, and a fourth that came 2:20 after that.
In the third period, the Hurricanes rode a momentum wave of their own, scoring the fastest three goals in Stanley Cup Final history. Their second goal came 26 seconds after their first; their third, 13 seconds after the second.
“[It was] a crazy game,” said Mitch Marner postgame. “I’m really happy with how our group responded, staying calm in the moment. Going into overtime, we just trusted the calmness and went out there and kept doing what we were doing.”
This is just the fifth Stanley Cup Final over the last 45 years to have each of the first three games decided by a goal. But, hey– won’t somebody please think of the ratings?
3. Shea Theodore and the Shawshank Redemption
Most of the spotlight tonight is pointed at Mitch Marner for his second-period heroics, and understandably so. Brayden McNabb, too, is rightfully getting his flowers for returning to the lineup less than 48 hours after taking an 87-MPH slapshot to the face.
Not enough is being said about Shea Theodore, who played 39:09 in this double-overtime thriller, provided an assist, and sent the fans home happy by scoring the game-winning goal. He blocked three shots, recorded three shots on goal, and was a +3.
Of course, Theodore also took an untimely penalty leading to Carolina’s game-tying goal. With 2:55 remaining in regulation, he flipped the puck over the glass and had to watch as Andrei Svechnikov tied it on a late power play.
In the end, his late-game penalty doesn’t matter. When his team needed a hero, Theodore stepped up and donned the cape in double overtime.
Theodore’s game-winner wasn’t the prettiest of his career. It took a lively bounce off the end boards, hopped into Brandon Bussi’s skate, and ricocheted into the back of the net.
“It’s exactly the way I planned,” joked Theodore following the 5-4 overtime win. “Obviously, you want to be the guy that scores, but at the same time, you just want to play well, carry the play, and be smart defensively… Just get things to the net, and sometimes good bounces happen.
“I was pretty gassed there towards the end,” Theodore finished. “I was just relieved that the game was over and that we got the win.”