No One Remembers Who Came in Second: Golden Knights to Face Biggest Challenge Yet

With Tortorella behind the bench, the Golden Knights ended the regular season on a 7-0-1 run. In Round 1, they battled through close calls against the Utah Mammoth and came out victorious. In Round 2, they dispatched the Anaheim Ducks in six games, which were so unremarkable that the biggest bit of news was that they lost a second-round draft pick for refusing to speak with the media after their Game 6 win. And in the Western Conference Final, the Golden Knights shocked the world and swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche.