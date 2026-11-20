Vegas Golden Knights
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 8:02 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 8:02 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 8:04 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– During the 2025-26 season, the Vegas Golden Knights might have been the best team in the NHL at successfully completing multi-goal comebacks. That team had belief, and that was a dangerous thing; they always felt that they could erase any deficit, no matter how big their opponent’s lead was.
That has not been the case this year.
Sure, the Golden Knights have mounted some heroic comebacks. But it’s as simple as this: last season, they closed those games out. This year, they haven’t.
The Stars struck twice in the first period and held a 2-0 lead going into first intermission. Then, the Golden Knights got on their horse, tied the game, and took a 3-2 lead courtesy of a Jeremy Lauzon goal after a clean face-off win from Tomáš Hertl.
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With three minutes and two seconds remaining in the third period, the Stars tied the game. The Golden Knights weren’t able to recover, and the Dallas Stars won 4-3 in a shootout.
“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “It’s not the same group from last year… You have to continue to find out things about your team. [They have to] be put in situations; grow in those situations. And I think we did today, from what we learned last time.”
1. The Song Remains the Same
Okay, let’s be positive for a minute. You have to be happy with the Golden Knights taking two out of four points against the Stars, especially if you look at how Dallas has outplayed them over the past two games.
With that out of the way, you also have to acknowledge that, despite being outplayed at times, the Golden Knights had a third-period lead. They’ve actually had a third-period lead in three out of their last four games. And each time, they’ve relinquished the lead and gone on to lose in overtime or a shootout.
That’s… not great.
“Something we probably need to look at is killer instinct and being able to put teams away when we have the lead,” said Jack Eichel following the 4-3 shootout loss. “I think we had chances to put them away and get that next goal. I think that should be a little bit more of a mentality in the third period.”
2. On and Off
It feels like this is a discussion topic every other game, but the time has come to once again mention the Golden Knights power play. They drew four penalties tonight; last game, they drew five. So, if my math adds up, then the Golden Knights drew nine penalties in two games against the Stars.
They converted on only one of those nine power-play opportunities.
However, the Golden Knights’ one power-play goal was a big one. From below the goal line, Mark Stone threaded a pass to Victor Olofsson at the right dot, and the Swedish winger beat Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot that started the Golden Knights’ comeback.
“The part I take out of this is that we drew nine penalties against a good checking team,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “If we continue to attack the interior of the ice, reattack off turnovers, and create territory, we’re now back, the last 2 games, drawing power plays at the rate we did before. And to me, our power play, with the touches they got, they stuck with it, and were able to get us a big goal here tonight.”
3. Etched in Stone
The Golden Knights’ second-period power play goal was more than just a spark to their comeback. Victor Olofsson’s tally was assisted by Mark Stone, which pushed the Vegas captain past Jonathan Marchessault for a very important record. With 418 points in 424 games, the Golden Knights captain now has sole possession of the franchise scoring lead.
“It’s not surprising,” said Jack Eichel of Stone’s record. “Stoney’s been here for a while, and he’s been leading the charge for a while. It’s a great milestone for him. I’m happy for him; it’s well earned. I think that’s just who he is as a captain, and a player, and a leader in our group.”
Stone, who was a 2010 sixth-round pick, has defied the odds with a truly incredible NHL career. This is just one more accomplishment to an already very full shelf.
“He’s a competitor,” said Eichel of his long-time winger. “He makes a lot of plays, and, obviously, is super smart with the puck, and goes to the right areas. He thinks the game at an elite level, and makes a lot of plays.”
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