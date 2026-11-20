“The part I take out of this is that we drew nine penalties against a good checking team,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “If we continue to attack the interior of the ice, reattack off turnovers, and create territory, we’re now back, the last 2 games, drawing power plays at the rate we did before. And to me, our power play, with the touches they got, they stuck with it, and were able to get us a big goal here tonight.”