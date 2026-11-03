Shipping Up to Boston: 3 Observations as Golden Knights’ Comeback Falls Just Short Against Bruins

“I thought our leaders did a great job of leading us,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the 3-2 shootout loss. “We get down a forward there when we lose Bones, but we stayed with it. Even going down 1-0 and giving up the power play goal, they get through that kill. There were moments of the game where we were able to tilt the ice, and I thought that did a lot for us to get us going.”