Struck by Lightning: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Suffer Rare Blowout Loss

Vegas Golden Knights
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 7:10 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 7:10 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– Time and time again, the Vegas Golden Knights have demonstrated a refusal to accept defeat or go quietly into the night. There are certainly games where they fall behind by multiple goals. Usually, they’re able to recover, and the final score is typically close. The thing about the Golden Knights is that they’re very rarely on the wrong side of a blowout.
Tonight was one of those rare occurrences.
So far this season, the Golden Knights have played very few teams who are currently in a playoff spot. The Tampa Bay Lightning were just the fourth playoff team the Golden Knights have faced through eleven games, and this matchup could have been a great test of how they stack up against one of the premier teams in the league.
Instead, the Golden Knights fell victim to self-inflicted injury after self-inflicted injury. They entered the second period tied at two apiece, but allowed three goals and never recovered. The third period was entirely noncompetitive, and the Golden Knights ultimately fell 6-2.
“We had our chances to get ourselves back in the game once it got to five,“ said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. “They get that early one in the third, and it’s pretty tough to come back from that. We’ll stick with it and learn from it… We gotta be better in these games.”
“I thought we were a little bit out of our rhythm, a little bit out of our execution, that we had maybe been in for the last nine games. But give [Tampa] credit,” said head coach Ryan Craig following the 6-2 loss. “They did a lot to influence that as well.”
1. Unforced and Unassisted
The final score suggests an extremely lopsided game in which the Lightning thoroughly dominated the Golden Knights, but that wasn’t the case. The Golden Knights had no problem generating scoring chances, and they were extremely dangerous in transition.
The problem was that they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.
“If you turn the puck over against those top guys, they make you pay,” said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone following the loss. I think it’s definitely unforced errors. When you play against a team like that, you’ve got to get [the puck] outside the blue line. We had chances on [goals three and four] to get it out, and we didn’t.”
The Lightning scored four unassisted goals tonight, which means that most of their offense came directly off of Golden Knights’ turnovers.
“We didn’t help ourselves. I think that would be the easiest way to put it,” said head coach Ryan Craig. “I mean, they scored four unassisted goals tonight. We probably didn’t put ourselves in good positions to get out of areas, and then gave them chances to attack.”
“It probably goes back to puck management a little bit, right? Both teams are good at checking as well, and I think some of the situations we put ourselves in didn’t help,” continued Craig. “We probably just got a little bit cute at times, which led to being up and down a little bit. But if you don’t manage the puck, that’s what it’s gonna feel like.”
2. The Golden Lining
Prior to tonight, Ivan Barbashev was in a rut. He didn’t have any problem generating offense; heading into tonight’s game, Barbashev had seven points and was tied for fourth on the team in scoring. The problem was that his offense wasn’t translating into goals. All seven of his points were assists, and for a scoring forward playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, that statistic had to be weighing on him.
That’s no longer an issue. Barbashev scored the first goal tonight for the Golden Knights, which tied the game at one apiece.
Barbashev can be a bit of a streaky scorer, and in the past, it only takes one goal to open the floodgates. Look for him to get on the board again on this upcoming two-game road trip to St. Louis and Columbus.
3. Game Eleven
Even after a blowout loss, the Golden Knights aren’t too concerned with their level of play.
“It’s game eleven; I don’t think there are measuring stick games in game eleven,” said Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone following the 6-2 loss. “We’re still trying to build our game going forward. We’re playing 84 games this year, and we’re trying to build our game to go on a long playoff run. It starts at game one; we’re in game eleven. We still like where we’re at, as far as our record, but we want to get better.”
Because they’re only eleven games into the season, the Golden Knights can use tonight’s loss as a learning opportunity. They won’t hang onto the loss any longer than necessary. They’ll sit with it, and then move on and learn from their mistakes.
“When you play good teams, you’re not gonna come back from [being down] four in the third,” said Stone. “We have to correct your mistakes and build off some of the good stuff we did, because there was some good stuff. We had lots of chances. How did we create those chances… And what bad plays did we make to give them chances? That’s what we try to learn from.”
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