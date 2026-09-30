Talented Golden Knights Rookie Scores Goal in NHL Debut

In their 10 years of existence, the Vegas Golden Knights have seen their fair share of talented players come through the organization. The NHL’s second-youngest franchise has rostered skilled goalscorers, elite playmakers, and even future Hall of Fame goaltenders. The one thing they aren’t used to is talented rookies.
That is no longer the case.
Before the start of this season, only one player in Golden Knights franchise history had scored a goal in his NHL debut: first-ever draft pick Cody Glass. But on opening night of the 2026-27 season, young phenom Trevor Connelly joined that elusive club.
Connelly made waves last year in the AHL as a 19-year-old, helping the Henderson Silver Knights make the postseason for the first time in four years. Connelly was a big part of Henderson’s regular season success, scoring 14 goals and 49 points in 46 games; in the playoffs, he scored a goal and recorded six points in six games.
“Trevor is different from any player in our organization,” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon at the start of training camp. “Elite hockey sense, elite talent. What he did last year in the American Hockey League as a 19-year-old… his ceiling is tremendously high.”
Due to a series of unfortunate injuries, this was Connelly’s first time attending training camp. The organization gave him the opportunity to earn his spot on the opening night roster, and he held on for dear life. Connelly played in three of the Golden Knights’ four preseason games, and though he didn’t register a point, the maturity of his game shone through.
“He played his game,” said head coach Ryan Craig at the conclusion of training camp. “What I wanted to see out of Trevor as we went through camp was, can he play with these guys? Can he keep up? Can he manage and sort out the details when he doesn’t have the puck to help us check and get the puck back? He’s continued to do that, so he’ll get an opportunity here.”
The organization’s belief in Connelly quickly paid off. Just 15:22 into the Golden Knights’ first game of the season, he scored his first NHL goal. And what a beauty it was– Connelly went to the front of the net, batted down Brayden McNabb’s shot, collected the loose puck, and elevated his shot over Spencer Knight’s outstretched pad.
“It’s a dream come true, and I couldn’t be happier,” Connelly gushed after making the opening night roster.