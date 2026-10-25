Vegas Golden Knights
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 9:21 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 9:21 PM
The Golden Knights return home after three straight losses and 14 goals allowed. Three questions loom: Can their defensive improvement stick, can the penalty kill recover, and can the offense regain its scoring touch without sacrificing structure?
The Vegas Golden Knights are coming home with a three-game losing streak and a growing list of questions about how quickly they can rediscover the habits that fueled their strong start.
Vegas has surrendered 14 goals during the skid, following consecutive 6-2 losses to Tampa Bay and St. Louis, and Saturday’s 2-1 overtime defeat at Columbus.
But the latest setback offered a different concern. After struggling to keep opponents off the scoreboard, the Golden Knights tightened things considerably and still couldn’t generate enough offense to finish the job.
At 8-4-1, Vegas has room to correct its course. With two home games ahead, beginning Tuesday against Ottawa, three storylines deserve the closest attention.
1. Can Vegas make its defensive improvement stick?
Saturday represented progress after two games in which defensive breakdowns repeatedly became goals.
Carter Hart stopped 18 shots, and Vegas limited Columbus to one regulation goal. That gave the Golden Knights a foundation they badly needed after allowing six goals in consecutive outings.
The challenge now is making that structure repeatable.
Following the loss in St. Louis, coach Ryan Craig addressed hesitation when players had opportunities to pressure the puck.
“When you have a chance to close, we want you to go,” Craig said. “The four other guys are reading off you.”
That connection is essential. When one player pressures and the others hesitate, passing lanes open and opponents gain space to attack.
Coming home should give Vegas an opportunity to reinforce those reads through practice and familiar routines. The next step is carrying Saturday’s tighter coverage into another complete game while maintaining enough pressure to force opponents into mistakes.
One improved defensive performance offers encouragement. Consecutive performances would provide stronger evidence that the correction is taking hold.
2. When will the penalty kill stop deciding games?
The Golden Knights survived regulation Saturday, but their penalty kill couldn’t survive overtime.
Adam Fantilli’s power-play winner extended a troubling stretch: Vegas has allowed a power-play goal in five consecutive games.
That leaves almost no margin when the offense stalls.
The overtime situation was especially unforgiving, with Shea Theodore serving a holding penalty and Columbus enjoying a four-on-three advantage. Still, the larger issue extends beyond one penalty or one coverage decision.
Vegas needs cleaner clears, coordinated pressure and fewer opportunities
for opponents to establish possession and move the puck through dangerous areas.
Discipline matters, too. A struggling penalty kill becomes an even greater liability when it must repeatedly protect a tie or preserve a narrow lead.
For a team trying to regain control of games, special teams must become a source of stability. Right now, opponents believe one opportunity can change the outcome.
3. Can the offense recover without sacrificing structure?
Vegas has scored five goals in its three losses, a sharp drop from the 17 it scored during its preceding three-game winning streak.
Tomas Hertl supplied Saturday’s lone goal by finishing a rebound. That sequence offered a useful reminder of where offense can come from when cleaner opportunities disappear: traffic, second chances and persistence around the crease.
Mitch Marner missed both road games while staying in Las Vegas for his child's birth. His availability will be worth monitoring, but the offense is spread throughout the lineup.
The Golden Knights need more sustained possessions and more players arriving in scoring areas together.
They also must resist forcing plays simply because goals have become harder to find. That approach risks reopening the defensive problems they began addressing in Columbus.
The opportunity at home is straightforward: build on the improved defending, repair the penalty kill and generate offense that doesn’t depend on trading chances.
THIS WEEK
Tuesday vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Vegas opens its two-game homestand against an Ottawa team coming off a seven-goal performance against the Rangers, including a Drake Batherson hat trick. Containing Batherson and Tim Stutzle will test whether the Golden Knights can build on their improved defensive effort in Columbus.
Friday vs. New Jersey Devils, 3 p.m.
The Nevada Day matinee brings a Devils team bolstered by Connor Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner New Jersey acquired from Winnipeg. If Hellebuyck gets the start, Vegas will need traffic, rebounds and sustained pressure to challenge him. With Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt driving New Jersey’s attack, the Golden Knights must generate those chances without exposing themselves defensively.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) picks up a loose puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena.
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