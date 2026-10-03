You See How This Looks, Right? 3 Observations as Golden Knights’ Comeback Bid Falls Short Against Ducks

“When you play these games, one-nothing’s fine,” Stone continued. “Two-nothing’s fine. You probably have a chance to come back to the game. Once it gets to three, four, that’s when it starts to be a tall task, as you saw tonight. We did a really good job scoring three goals. It’s doable, but that 4th one, it’s just difficult. You can’t start cheating the game; you have to find ways to have better pushback.”