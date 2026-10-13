Vegas Golden Knights
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Oct 13, 2026 1:01 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 1:01 PM
Carter Hart and Adin Hill have shown resilience, confidence and vulnerability through the Golden Knights' first seven games. Following Monday's loss in Minnesota, Vegas faces important questions about consistency, early deficits and how Ryan Craig will manage his goaltending tandem moving forward.
Three games. Two goaltenders. Two victories and one defeat. And a developing storyline for the Vegas Golden Knights that could become a key factor in their success this season.
The Golden Knights have demonstrated they can win with either Carter Hart or Adin Hill between the pipes. They've also learned that neither is immune to difficult stretches, especially in the opening period, when mistakes can quickly change a game's complexion.
Hart surrendered three goals during a five-minute stretch of the first period before settling down, finishing with 24 saves as Vegas saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
The performance was reminiscent of Hill's start against Toronto four nights earlier, when he allowed three goals on the Maple Leafs' first six shots before recovering to backstop a 4-3 shootout victory.
In between, Hart delivered perhaps the most complete goaltending performance of the Golden Knights' young season, stopping 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings.
Three performances, each with its own challenges, have given first-year coach Ryan Craig an early glimpse of what his goaltending tandem can offer—and where improvements are still needed.
Another Early Deficit Raises Questions
Monday's setback in Minnesota unfolded in a familiar fashion.
Vegas played a competitive opening stretch before the Wild erupted for three goals in 5:07, beginning with Matt Boldy's rebound goal at 11:50 of the first period.
Maxim Shabanov scored a power-play goal at 14:32, and Danila Yurov extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 at 16:57.
For the second time in three games, the Golden Knights found themselves facing a three-goal deficit before the first intermission.
Hart wasn't solely responsible for the breakdown. Defensive lapses, positioning and the inability to quickly regain composure contributed to Minnesota's surge.
But the goaltender was once again left confronting the challenge of keeping his team within striking distance.
To Hart's credit, he did not allow another goal on 15 shots over the final two periods.
Rasmus Andersson scored early in the second period, and William Karlsson brought Vegas within 3-2 midway through the third.
The Golden Knights pressed for the equalizer before Joel Eriksson Ek sealed Minnesota's victory with an empty-net goal.
Hart finished with a .889 save percentage, allowing three goals on 27 shots.
The loss dropped Hart to 3-2-0 in five starts.
And while Monday was a setback, it did little to diminish the confidence his teammates had expressed after his previous appearance.
Hill's Comeback Against Toronto Provides a Blueprint
If there was a positive lesson to be drawn from Monday's loss, it was that Vegas had already experienced a similar situation and demonstrated an ability to recover.
Thursday's matchup against Toronto began disastrously for Hill.
Jack Roslovic scored 34 seconds into the contest, Easton Cowan converted a breakaway, and Nick Paul made it 3-0 just 8:37 into the game.
Hill had allowed three goals on six shots.
But instead of allowing the situation to deteriorate, the veteran goaltender settled down and gave his teammates an opportunity to rally.
Vegas dominated the remainder of the contest, eventually tying the game before Trevor Connelly scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout.
Hill stopped 21 of 24 shots in regulation and overtime and made the decisive shootout save against John Tavares.
Craig praised his goaltender's ability to recover.
"I think the guys picked Hilly up and he responded," Craig said. "As our team got better, Hilly got better."
Mitch Marner was equally impressed with Hill's composure.
"I feel like Hilly's so calm and confident himself, regardless of what happens before, so you see that tonight," Marner said. "Just stayed with it. We have a lot of trust in either of those boys in net. So, when we needed him massively, he made some big saves."
That trust has become an important component of Vegas' early-season identity.
Hill, who helped lead the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2023, understands the demands of playing in high-pressure situations.
Through his first two appearances this season, Hill is 2-0-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.
Those numbers aren't spectacular, but his ability to overcome Thursday's difficult start illustrated the mental resilience necessary to succeed at the position.
Hart Demonstrates His Value Against Los Angeles
Saturday's victory over the Kings offered perhaps the clearest example of why Craig has confidence in Hart.
The 28-year-old goaltender stopped 26 of 27 shots, finishing with a .963 save percentage in a tightly contested game that required patience and precision.
His biggest contribution came during a Los Angeles five-on-three power play, when a timely save helped preserve the tie and energized the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
Craig recognized the significance of the moment.
"Well, it energized us. That's what it did for us," Craig said. "I thought the building got alive after that."
The coach credited his penalty killers for their work during the sequence but emphasized Hart's contribution.
"But Carter came up big when we needed him to make a save," Craig said.
Hart also denied Quinton Byfield early in overtime, setting the stage for Marner's winning power-play goal at 2:40.
Afterward, Hart downplayed his individual performance.
"I mean, just I think just compete and just trying to make saves," Hart said. "Really, that's about it."
His understated approach reflected the mentality Craig has been trying to establish throughout the lineup.
For Hart, the performance also represented another encouraging step after serving as Vegas' primary postseason goaltender during its run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring.
Hart started all 22 of the Golden Knights' playoff games, providing valuable experience in pressure situations that could prove important as the season progresses.
A Goaltending Competition Worth Watching
Through seven games, the Golden Knights have relied on both goaltenders, with Hart receiving five starts and Hill two.
Hart's totals include his 24-save performance on Monday. Combined, the tandem has made 154 saves on 171 shots for a .901 save percentage.
Hart's workload suggests Craig has been comfortable giving him the majority of the starts, although Hill's championship experience and undefeated record provide another viable option.
The challenge isn't necessarily deciding which goaltender deserves the No. 1 designation.
It's determining how to maximize both players over the course of an 82-game season.
Craig has already demonstrated a willingness to trust his goaltenders through difficult stretches rather than making immediate changes.
That approach was rewarded Thursday when Hill recovered against Toronto and again Saturday when Hart delivered against Los Angeles.
Monday's loss offered another reminder that consistency remains a work in progress.
The Golden Knights have allowed three first-period goals twice in their past three games, a concerning trend that extends beyond goaltending.
Defensive coverage, puck management and composure all contribute to a team's ability to protect its netminders.
And while both Hart and Hill have demonstrated the capacity to recover from difficult starts, repeatedly asking them to overcome early three-goal deficits isn't a sustainable formula.
Finding Consistency Between the Pipes
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Vegas' goaltending situation is the confidence that continues to exist throughout the dressing room.
Marner's comments following Thursday's victory were particularly revealing.
The Golden Knights aren't approaching their goaltending tandem with uncertainty. They believe either player can provide the saves necessary to win.
And while Monday's result exposed areas requiring improvement, it also reinforced the importance of maintaining perspective during the opening weeks of a long season.
Hart has already delivered several strong performances, including victories against Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.
Hill has won both his starts, including Thursday's comeback against Toronto.
Neither has recorded a shutout, and both have experienced periods when the opposition has dictated play.
But their combined five victories have helped Vegas establish itself among the early contenders in the Western Conference.
The Golden Knights return to action Tuesday at Nashville, where the second game of a back-to-back presents Craig with another opportunity to evaluate his goaltending options.
Whether Hill gets the assignment or Hart returns to the crease, the expectation remains the same.
Give the Golden Knights an opportunity to win.
And if the first seven games have demonstrated anything, it's that Vegas has two goaltenders capable of doing exactly that — even if the path toward establishing consistency remains unfinished.
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