Golden Knights Rookie Forward Nets Second Career Goal In Fourth-Ever Game

LAS VEGAS -- Rookie Braeden Bowman gave the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead over the New York Rangers Tuesday night with the second goal of his four-game-old career.

Bowman, who made his debut Nov. 13 against the Islanders, was in perfect position to slam home a rebound on the power play against Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Sitting to the left of the goal, Bowman fed Mitch Marner at the top of the slot. Marner's shot caromed off Shesterkin's right pad to Bowman, who one-timed it in the net.

On Saturday, in his second game, he scored in St. Louis, also on the power play. In doing so, he became the fourth Golden Knight to score his first NHL goal on the man advantage.

He also became Vegas' fifth skater whose goal stood as a game-winner.

An undrafted free agent, the 22-year-old earned an AHL contract with Henderson in July 2024 and later signed his entry-level contract with Vegas on March 3, 2025, during his first pro season with the Silver Knights.

