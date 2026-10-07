Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 5:48 AM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 5:49 AM
Mark Stone delivered a Gordie Howe hat trick and reached 400 points as a Golden Knight, but it was his willingness to stand up for his teammates that showed why Vegas follows its captain — and why the “C” on his sweater represents far more than offensive production.
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