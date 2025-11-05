Capitals vs. Blues Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Washington Capitals are looking to bust out and get back on track, and will have a chance to do that on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals are shaking things up with Pierre-Luc Dubois out for an extended period of time as they also look to reignite their scoring touch at 5-on-5. Rasmus Sandin also makes his return after a five-game absence due to injury.

Logan Thompson will get the start Wednesday against the Blues, with Charlie Lindgren expected to start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Here are the line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-NIc Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Power Play 1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Strome, Wilson, Chychrun

Power Play 2: Sandin, Leonard, Beauvillier, Milano, McMichael

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin, who has two goals through the first 12 games of the season, is looking for his 900th career NHL goal.

- Meanwhile, the power play is eager to bust out after going 0-for-13 over the last four games and just 6-for-40 on the season so far.

- Tom Wilson has points in nine of 12 games this season and has points in back-to-back games.

- Dylan Strome, who returned from injury last game against the Buffalo Sabres, has points in six of his last seven outings overall.