Takeaways: Capitals Lose Tom Wilson To Injury, Shootout Woes Continue In Loss To Blackhawks

WASHINGTON — When Tom Wilson limped off the ice at Capital One Arena, it was as if he took the Washington Capitals with him.

It was hard for the Capitals to really focus on hockey after he went down with injury, overshadowing the contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ultimately, Ryan Leonard helped ignite a spark turn the tide to guarantee D.C. a point, but it wasn't enough as continued shootout woes led to a 3-2 loss.

Here are all the takeaways from the defeat.

Tom Wilson Leaves With Injury & Doesn't Return, Capitals Lose Key Piece & Momentum

Late in the first period, Wilson was skating behind the net in the offensive zone when he collided with Connor Murphy. He went down in visible pain after landing awkwardly on his right leg, and stayed down until the play was blown dead.

While Wilson was able to skate off under his own power, he was limping as he went to the bench and ultimately, had to be helped down the tunnel by trainers. Wilson was initially listed as questionable to return to action, but ultimately, did not come back to finish the game after leaving early on.

The 3`1-year-old is the Capitals' leading scorer this season with 22 goals and 42 points through 41 games, and was riding a three-game point streak entering Saturday's contest. He was named to the Canadian Olympic Team back on Wednesday.

Wilson's injury cast doubt on the rest of the game, and also took all the momentum out of the mix for D.C., who struggled to gain momentum. It also left the team, already missing Aliaksei Protas due to a lower-body injury, without another top penalty killer, and the Blackhawks capitalized in the second to go up 2-1.

Wilson's status and the severity of the injury remains unclear at this time. Ultimately, it was a rookie that pulled Washington back into the fight.

Ryan Leonard Drags Capitals Back Into Fight, In Overtime

With Wilson out, the Capitals had to spread his workload, and Ryan Leonard was a major part of that. Ultimately, No. 9 was the one to even the score for the Capitals

Leonard got to the front and crashed the crease, where Matt Roy's point shot went off him and in for his eighth goal of the season. The rookie now has five points in his last six games and is on a three-game point streak.

The 20-year-old ended up skating 20:21 minutes, and he put on a strong effort to get the team a much-needed point.

Shootout Woes Continue

The Capitals had yet to win a shootout going into Saturday's contest, and it was a point of emphasis at practice just a few weeks back as he looked to change up his arsenal.

Things went six rounds, and Sonny Milano and Dylan Strome scored, but Nick Foligno had the winner as the team's woes continued in the skills competition.