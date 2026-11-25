Washington Capitals
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Nov 25, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Nov 25, 2026 12:00 AM
Washington, mired in one of its worst defensive slumps in decades, tries to right the ship when the Flyers come to town on Thanksgiving Eve.
With the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Capital One Arena upon us, the Washington Capitals are in bad need of some holiday cheer.
The Caps are currently on their worst defensive skid since 1993, having lost 5 straight games and allowing 5 goals in each of the losses - the first time that's happened to the franchise since the beginning of that campaign 33 years ago.
Washington is sitting below .500 this late in the season for the first time since the end of the 2022-23 season, and sitting at 10-11-0 after the team's loss in Boston Saturday.
The Capitals will play 7 of their next 10 away from home, and after a couple of days off, will play 3 games in 4 days, with the Philadelphia Flyers coming to town Wednesday before hosting Florida Friday and heading to St. Louis Saturday.
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The Caps are 4-1-0 against Metropolitan Division teams at home so far this season, and won't see another one at all until Boxing Day - the day after Christmas.
Washington trails Philadelphia by 4 standings points, but the Capitals have 5 games in hand on the Flyers despite being just a quarter into their season. Despite having 13 of their first 21 games at Capital One Arena, the Caps are just 7-6-0 on home ice, and face a Flyer team that is 5-6-3 on the road - including a 5-2 Washington win back on October 28.
Alex Tuch continues to play well for Washington, notching his team-leading 14th goal Saturday shorthanded against the Bruins, but the team's defense continues to be a major concern, with some players suggesting the team dial back the attack a bit to work on limiting chances against.
The last time Washington allowed 5 or more goals in each of 6 straight losses came back in March of 1975 - when the team was en route to an NHL-record worst 8-67-5 season - and came at the hands of two teams that no longer play in the city they represented at the time (Minnesota North Stars and Atlanta Flames).
So the Capitals will certainly look to try and snap that losing skid, and tighten up the defense in the process.
Logan Thompson figures to get the start for Washington, but he has struggled in November, posting just a .841 save percentage and just .866 at home overall. Thompson was in net for the first meeting between the two teams in October, allowing 2 goals on 25 shots.
For Philadelphia, they come into Washington having won 3 straight to close to 2 games of the .500 mark (9-11-6), and have beaten Ottawa and Montreal in the first 2 stops on a 3-game road swing.
The Flyers blew a 2-goal lead in Quebec on Saturday, but came out anyways with a regulation win with the game-winner coming with 31 seconds left.
Mavtel Michkov, the subject of trade rumors after a rough start for the team, leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 20 points, the only Philadelphia skater with more than 5 goals this season.
Philadelphia has split goaltending duties evenly so far with Joseph Woll and Dan Vladar each getting 13 starts, with Woll carrying the better save percentage (.892), and Vladar coming off the game in Montreal.
Washington will need to play a much better brand of defense against the Flyers, who have scored 14 goals in their last 3 games, and certainly will need to limit trading chances with a Philadelphia team playing better hockey as of late.
And, with a tradition of major shakeups coming around Thanksgiving, the Capitals would like to be able to enjoy their turkey Thursday without being saddled with a losing skid.
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