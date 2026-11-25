Washington trails Philadelphia by 4 standings points, but the Capitals have 5 games in hand on the Flyers despite being just a quarter into their season. Despite having 13 of their first 21 games at Capital One Arena, the Caps are just 7-6-0 on home ice, and face a Flyer team that is 5-6-3 on the road - including a 5-2 Washington win back on October 28.