Washington Capitals
449 Members•4,015 Posts
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Nov 19, 2026 2:43 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 2:43 PM
An inconsistent schedule to start the season could be a factor in the Capitals' slow start, but the team will be forced to figure things out on the fly regardless moving forward.
The Washington Capitals have played fewer games than most NHL teams through the opening seven weeks of the season. With their schedule about to pick up, they'll have a chance to find some momentum following a 10-9-0 start.
Washington has played just 19 games over the first 48 days of the season, averaging one game every 2.53 days. Over the remaining 143 days of the regular season, the Capitals are scheduled to play 65 games, or one every 2.2 days.
The difference could be significant for a team that has struggled to put together wins, losing three straight and five of its last seven following Tuesday's 5-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery acknowledged the unusual schedule in October, noting that the team would prefer a more balanced approach.
Related stories
"It's never ideal when you slow the season down; you'd rather just be playing," Carbery said. "You don't want it too condensed, but you don't want it too spread out."
Washington opened the season with seven games in 13 nights before playing just three over the following 13 nights. The gaps have allowed for additional practice and recovery time, but they've also created an unusual start-and-stop schedule.
That will change beginning Thursday, when the Capitals open a stretch of 12 games in 27 days with a home matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.
Washington will visit Boston on Saturday before returning home for games against Philadelphia and Florida over Thanksgiving. The Capitals then travel to St. Louis and return home to face Vancouver before beginning their longest road trip of the season.
That six-game trip, running from Dec. 3-15, includes stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, Colorado and Dallas.
There is some historical evidence that Washington has benefited from playing more frequently under Carbery.
Through Dec. 11 of the 2024-25 season, Washington was 14-3-0 when playing on zero or one day of rest, compared with 5-3-2 following breaks of at least two days.
The Capitals finished that season 29-12-5 when playing on one day's rest, ranking second in the NHL. That success was less pronounced in 2025-26, when Washington went 27-17-5 under the same circumstances.
This season, the results have been almost the opposite. Through 19 games, Washington is 5-0-0 following breaks of at least three days, but just 1-5-0 when playing with one day of rest.
Washington has taken advantage of its longer breaks, making it difficult to blame the team's struggles on the additional days off. The contrast with previous seasons does, however, raise the question of whether the Capitals can regain their form as the schedule becomes more regular.
Washington has collected 20 of a possible 38 points through its first 19 games, giving the Capitals a .526 points percentage. At that pace, the team would finish the 84-game season with approximately 88 points.
The Capitals still have games in hand on several Metropolitan Division opponents, but those games won't mean much unless Washington begins collecting points at a higher rate.
With 65 games remaining, there's plenty of time to improve on the team's early results. The upcoming stretch, however, will give the Capitals considerably less time between games to figure things out.
Washington returns to the ice at Capital One Arena Thursday night as the Capitals host the Buffalo Sabers, who are also amid a slump, at 7 p.m.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy