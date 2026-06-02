Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin Eligible For Performance Bonuses If He Signs One-Year Contract
The 40-year-old is eligible to sign a one-year deal with performance bonuses.
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is still deciding on his NHL future, but there is incentive if he signs a one-year deal due to him being eligible for performance bonuses.
Because Ovechkin, 40, is a pending unrestricted free agent that's at least 35 years old, he's eligible for performance bonuses if he signs a one-year contract for the upcoming season. The same goes for former Capitals defenseman John Carlson.
Per PuckPedia, though performance bonuses eventually count against the salary cap, they do not use up space during the season unless a team's potential bonuses exceed 7.5 percent of the cap. After the season, bonuses are added to the final cap hit, and if that total exceeds the cap, it carries over into an overage charge the following year.
Ovechkin just finished his 21st NHL season, where he led Washington with 32 goals and 64 points while appearing in all 82 games. The Capitals finished just a few points out of a playoff spot.
The Russian winger recently said in a recent interview with FONBET that he will have a decision on whether or not he'll return in July.
Although general manager Chris Patrick had said it would be "ideal" to know Ovechkin's intentions going into the 2026 NHL Draft in late June, Washington is flexible and giving him the time and space he needs to decide.
"He's earned the right to do the process how he wants to, and we'll just work with (when) we get information," Patrick said back in April.
Ovechkin noted on breakdown day that he is "pretty sure" he hadn't played in his final NHL game, but said that multiple factors will go into his decision, including the Capitals remaining a Stanley Cup contender.
"If I want to come back, it have to be a decision on, first of all, we’re going to make the playoffs and we have to fight for a Cup. That’s probably the biggest thing," Ovechkin said. "Otherwise, if you take different scenarios, like family-wise, health-wise, but team-wise, this is the most important thing for me.”
He also noted how challenging it is to stay in top shape and keep up with the ever-changing speed of the NHL. That said, he will work with longtime trainer Pavel Burlachenko to make sure he's prepared if he does opt to return to D.C.
“Well, it’s up to me, like how I’m going to handle my body, how I’m going to train. Like when you’re in the season and you have a 25-30 minute skate, it’s nice. But in the summer, you have to work your ass off to get better and be in shape," Ovechkin said. When you’re 20, it’s a normal thing, but when you’re 40, it’s kind of like harder and harder every year. But I’m going to talk to Pavel and we’re going to figure it out and we’ll see what the decision is going to be and from that we’re going to prepare.
“Obviously, you can see the speed of the game is tremendous. Obviously, if you’re (Connor) McDavid or (Nathan) MacKinnon, it’s an easy game for you, but when you try to battle with them, it’s hard... I wish I can skate like (Ethen Frank), but everybody’s different. So, how I said, everything is going to be made with the decision and me and Pavel, if I’m staying, we just have to figure out what we have to do better to stay on that level to be able to play.”