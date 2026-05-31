Capitals Mailbag Pt. 1: Big Splash Coming? How Ovechkin Impacts The Summer, What The Future Holds & The Draft

It's the offseason, so let's reopen the Capitals mailbag.
Editor's Note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity. This is Part 1.
@watts__53, @rtomoff16, @raeziIla — If Ovechkin stays, do the Capitals make a big splash for a star? How does D.C. bolster the forward group with a lot of cap space.
In his latest interview with FONBET, Ovechkin said that he will have his decision for the Capitals in July, and in turn, that choice, as well as how much his cap hit is if he chooses to return — will dictate what the Capitals do.
But ultimately, one way or the other, I think they try to make a splash for a big star, and I think the hunt is for a winger rather than a center (D.C. is very deep there thanks to Justin Sourdif's emergence this season and Ilya Protas being ready to make the jump). Ovechkin said his primary objective if he chooses to come back will be to go for another Cup and remain competitive, and general manager Chris Patrick said that was what he and the front office aspire to do as well. The room wants to win, too.
Last summer, Washington was in the running for Nikolaj Ehlers, though the team lost out on him to the Carolina Hurricanes, who are now headed to the Stanley Cup Final. The Capitals also want to be back in after just narrowly missing out on the playoffs, and know that consistent offense and scoring will be a key to being a contender.
That said, there's motivation to bring in a scorer, especially to help complement Ovechkin, who at 40, led D.C. again in goals and points. Patrick will explore all options, from free agency — though slim pickings — to the trade market. There's also flexibility with not just the cap space, but the draft capital that Washington has accumulated over time.
@AdleyLamarKing — Is there one potential target for the Capitals that's gone under the radar?
As mentioned in the question, Jason Robertson, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Alex Tuch are the big names that have come up as trade and free agent targets to watch going into the summer.
Darren Raddysh is due for a big pay day this summer, and he's a right-handed defenseman who could bring some offense and some help for a Washington team in need of more depth there following John Carlson's departure and Rasmus Sandin out long term with injury.
Some other under-the-radar names headed to the market: Michael Bunting and Oliver Bjorkstrand could provide some secondary scoring. Kailer Yamamoto, a former first-round pick who's 27 and still has some upside, could also be a cheap pick-up on a tryout or two-way deal that could provide some depth.
Ultimately, though, I think Washington tries to swing big, and then looks internally to add more scoring depth.
@capsf1sh, @65stuart65 @Barneydrmu — Without a big move, do the Capitals handle a lot of the offseason in-house? How many Bears make the jump next season?
I think so. I think D.C. is keeping its eyes open for that big fish out there, but ultimately, when it comes to filling different voids (if Brandon Duhaime doesn't return, etc.) from within, as Ivan Miroshnichenko, Bogdan Trineyev and more have shown that they can come up and do some damage.
Ilya Protas' emergence also helps, and there are a number of young players waiting for their chance, like Andrew Cristall, so there's definitely flexibility there for the Capitals.
Looking at the Hershey players who make the jump, Protas is a lock, but I also think Miroshnichenko finally gets his chance depending on how training camp goes. Trineyev's also shown he can be a utility player at the highest level and is more than capable of a full-time spot.
Cristall is close, though it'll depend on the case he makes at training camp. He's historically had impressive camps that have put him in the thick of the competition, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him win a spot.
@FreakAndPeak — Do the Capitals use both first-round picks or trade both?
Honestly, it depends on what deals are on the table and which talks emerge on draft day. Expect Patrick to be working the phones.
I think the Capitals have the luxury to split down the middle thanks to the picks being so close together, and use one pick to add a top player in a strong draft class and use the other as a chip.
@roc_digital — Do Lynden Lakovic or Terik Parascak play for the Capitals in Fall 2027?
I think it's definitely possible. There will be spots up for grabs and the team will be transitioning to a younger core by that point.
Lakovic's year was robbed by injury, so this next season will be pivotal for his development.
Parascak, meanwhile, is right there when it comes to making the pro jump and should be in Hershey full-time this coming season after wrapping things up at the junior level. That first pro season should be enough to get him used to the pace of it all.
@AllenCaps1995 — Who will be the backup this coming season?
I think Charlie Lindgren returns for the 2026-27 campaign.
He was put in a difficult spot this past season, with most of his starts coming on the second half of back-to-backs, which made it tough to find consistency. All the while, the team struggled in front of him; it's something Patrick himself acknowledged on breakdown day.
However, if you remove a couple of the tougher games (the seven-goal losses against the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers), Lindgren's back-up numbers are respectable given what he was asked to do.
The 32-year-old has a big impact in the locker room and has been a pivotal goaltending partner for Logan Thompson, and he acknowledged his struggles this past year and said he wants to show what he can do next year.
Clay Stevenson had a strong year in Hershey, and I think he returns and has another year as their No. 1 while as Lindgren gets another look. Then, depending on how this year goes, Washington can reevaluate.