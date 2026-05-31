Capitals Mailbag Pt. 1: Big Splash Coming? How Ovechkin Impacts The Summer, What The Future Holds & The Draft

But ultimately, one way or the other, I think they try to make a splash for a big star, and I think the hunt is for a winger rather than a center (D.C. is very deep there thanks to Justin Sourdif's emergence this season and Ilya Protas being ready to make the jump). Ovechkin said his primary objective if he chooses to come back will be to go for another Cup and remain competitive, and general manager Chris Patrick said that was what he and the front office aspire to do as well. The room wants to win, too.