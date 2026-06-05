Capitals Mailbag Pt. 2: Lapierre & Free Agent Futures, Chances Of Contending, Top Draft Prospects & Playoff Insight

Brandon Duhaime, though he's been an integral part of the dressing room and is a versatile piece and penalty killer, may not return, as Bogdan Trineyev can play that role while Ivan Miroshnichenko, Andrew Cristall and more wingers are also waiting for their NHL chance as the team gets younger. Same goes for David Kampf, as Ilya Protas has shown he's ready to make the jump while Justin Sourdif is more than capable of playing a two-way center role.