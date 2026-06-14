Capitals Need To Make Right Call With Their First-Round Picks As They Look To Add This Offseason

The Capitals have some interesting weeks ahead of them.
The Washington Capitals have some interesting weeks ahead of them, with the 2026 NHL Draft and the start of free agency looming while general manager Chris Patrick looks to add some pieces to improve the roster.
Patrick said he hopes to bring in some more scoring help, preferably on the top and middle-6, and also has to consider his options on the right side of the defensive corps with Rasmus Sandin out long-term.
Meanwhile, a number of players are set to become free agents, including captain Alex Ovechkin, who is still deciding whether or not to return for another season and wants to contend for a Cup if he does.
That said, Patrick does have some assets to work with. Washington owns the No. 16 and No. 18 picks in this year's draft after having acquired another first-rounder in the John Carlson trade, and there are multiple directions Patrick can go with them.
The obvious option: the Capitals could use those draft picks in a trade for a top-6 solution now, giving them immediate help up front.
Both picks are desirable, especially with a handful of talent expected to be available in the mid-to-late first round. Washington wants to remain a contender and stay in win-now mode after just falling short of a playoff berth this year, and at the same time, the Capitals also need another piece in the mix as they prepare for the post-Alex Ovechkin era.
That is probably the best option, especially with the free agent market looking a bit thin. And in the end, if the price is right and there are other pieces involved, Washington could still end up with one of their picks and pick up a prospect while bringing in another asset up front.
Washington could also hold onto those selections to bring in more top prospects, which could also help in a potential deal.
"Even if you don't trade those picks, you're getting two more young players into the fold that are potential assets or maybe makes other prospects more expendable," Patrick pointed out.
There are a number of names to watch in the Capitals' range, including center Alexander Command, defenseman Ryan Lin and winger Nikita Klepov, among others.
Then, there's the third option of using the picks in a deal to move up and take a higher name, but that would mean that Washington is high on a certain prospect in this year's pool to come in and make an immediate impact. That would also likely involve another piece moving if the Capitals want to move up even higher.
The 2026 NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27.