Line Combinations: Jets at Red Wings

As the calendar turns to 2026, the Winnipeg Jets are searching for a reset after falling to the NHL’s worst record and dropping six straight games. They face a tough test against a surging Detroit Red Wings team that sits atop a strong Atlantic Division and is beginning to resemble its former contender status.

The matchup features a high-profile goaltending duel between Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Detroit’s John Gibson, both elite netminders, while the Jets look to rediscover an offense that has produced just 11 goals during their skid.

Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel is expected to shuffle his lineup in hopes of sparking production beyond the team’s dominant top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabe Vilardi, who account for nearly half of the Jets’ goals.

Detroit, meanwhile, brings a deep and dangerous offense led by Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider, with additional contributions from unexpected sources. Recent history between the teams suggests another high-scoring affair, with individual trends pointing to Connor and Raymond as key players who could once again make a difference.

Jets Look To Halt Losing Streak Against Red Hot Red Wings

Can Hellebuyck outduel Gibson as the struggling Jets face Detroit's surging offense in a crucial goaltending showdown?

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. Detroit (Wednesday):

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Toews-Iafallo

Barron-Lowry-Pearson

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

