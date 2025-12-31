    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Red Wings

    Dec 31, 2025, 17:30
    Jets seek offensive spark against surging Red Wings in crucial matchup, featuring a elite goaltending showdown.

    As the calendar turns to 2026, the Winnipeg Jets are searching for a reset after falling to the NHL’s worst record and dropping six straight games. They face a tough test against a surging Detroit Red Wings team that sits atop a strong Atlantic Division and is beginning to resemble its former contender status.

    The matchup features a high-profile goaltending duel between Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Detroit’s John Gibson, both elite netminders, while the Jets look to rediscover an offense that has produced just 11 goals during their skid.

    Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel is expected to shuffle his lineup in hopes of sparking production beyond the team’s dominant top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabe Vilardi, who account for nearly half of the Jets’ goals.

    Detroit, meanwhile, brings a deep and dangerous offense led by Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider, with additional contributions from unexpected sources. Recent history between the teams suggests another high-scoring affair, with individual trends pointing to Connor and Raymond as key players who could once again make a difference.

    Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. Detroit (Wednesday):

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Perfetti-Toews-Iafallo

    Barron-Lowry-Pearson

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Samberg-Pionk

    Stanley-Schenn

    Hellebuyck

    Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

