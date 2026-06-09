Ben Macbeath On His Jets Meeting: "It'd Be A Great Spot" To Play in Winnipeg

The standout WHL defenseman reflects on his combine interview with Winnipeg, eyeing a potential fit on the blue line for a franchise known for elite player development.
The hockey world turned its attention to Buffalo this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects took part in the NHL Scouting Combine, running through a series of physical and skills-based exercises in hopes of strengthening their standing ahead of next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick and eager to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season, the event carried significant weight.
One player who could emerge as an option if Winnipeg chooses to trade down from near the top or move up from their third-round pick at 71st overall is defenseman Ben Macbeath, a two-way blueliner who quietly put together one of the more impressive offensive seasons of any defender in the WHL this past year.
The six-foot-two Calgary native posted seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points in 67 games, establishing himself as one of the top offensive defensemen in his draft class. Macbeath confirmed at the combine that he did sit down with the Jets during the interview phase of the week, and was candid about how much the opportunity would mean to him.
When asked whether he would welcome the chance to join an organization with a strong track record of developing defensemen like Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk, and whether staying close to home as a Calgary native would factor into his thinking, Macbeath made no attempt to hide his enthusiasm for the idea.
"Yeah, for sure. I mean like getting to play in a Canadian city too, would be awesome," Macbeath said. "It'd be a great spot and, if I were to be picked by them, I'd be extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity."
Macbeath is heading into his development with clear self-awareness about where his game stands and what still needs work. At 187 pounds, he acknowledges he needs to add some weight to his six-foot-two frame.
He also identified his aggressiveness and quickness as areas he wants to sharpen, specifically killing plays faster and moving pucks up the ice more efficiently, skills he expects to develop as he makes the jump to the NCAA.
Macbeath is set to play for the University of Denver next season, one of the premier hockey programs in the country and a program that has claimed three national titles in the last five years.
He also noted that his shot from the point is something he wants to continue improving. When it comes to the player he models his game after, Macbeath pointed to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews as his blueprint.
If given the opportunity to pitch himself to a Jets organization, Macbeath made his case clearly. He sees himself as a two-way defenseman who skates well and has the ability to contribute offensively as a fourth option on the rush, the kind of complementary blueliner that can quietly make a big impact on the right team.
Most draft rankings project Macbeath as an early second-round talent, which means the Jets would likely need to either trade down from eighth or trade up from 71st to land him. Given the meeting they held with him at the combine and the fit he represents for their system, it would not be surprising if Winnipeg finds a way to make it work.
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