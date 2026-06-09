Jets Do Their Homework On Towering Center Ryan Roobroeck At NHL Scouting Combine
Winnipeg eyes a polarizing prospect with massive upside as the 6-foot-4 sniper’s elite scoring tools and physical presence spark intrigue for a potential draft-day steal.
The hockey world turned its attention to Buffalo this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects took part in the NHL Scouting Combine, running through a series of physical and skills-based exercises in hopes of strengthening their standing ahead of next week's draft.
For the Winnipeg Jets, holding the eighth overall pick and eager to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season, the event carried significant weight.
One of those players is 18-year-old center Ryan Roobroeck, a towering six-foot-four, 216-pound London, Ontario native who met with Winnipeg during the interview phase of the week.
When asked what it would mean to be selected by an organization like the Jets, Roobroeck made clear that being picked by any NHL team would be a dream, but acknowledged that joining a franchise with the caliber of forwards like Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor would be something special.
The numbers Roobroeck has put up in the OHL make it easy to understand why teams are paying close attention. After recording 51 points in 63 games in his rookie season, he followed it up with a stunning 41 goals and 46 assists for 87 points in 64 games the following year.
This past season with the Niagara IceDogs he posted 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points in 49 games, a slight dip from his previous campaign but still a strong showing for a player his age.
The drop in production has contributed to some inconsistency in how scouts view him, but the underlying tools are difficult to ignore. Roobroeck already carries 216 pounds on his massive frame, has one of the hardest shots in the entire draft class, and projects as an elite two-way center capable of being a genuine sniper at the next level.
His draft ranking is one of the more polarizing in the entire class as TSN's Chris Peters has Roobroeck ranked as high as fourth overall, while TSN's Craig Button places him as low as 60th. Most scouting outlets fall somewhere in between, projecting him as a fringe first to second-round talent.
That wide range of opinions creates an interesting dynamic for Winnipeg, who hold the 71st overall pick in addition to their eighth overall selection. If Roobroeck slides deep enough, the Jets could potentially trade down from eighth overall or trade up from 71st to make sure they get their man. Given that they took the time to sit down with him at the combine, the possibility is certainly worth watching as draft day approaches.
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