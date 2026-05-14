Fast Enough to Compete, Not Dangerous Enough to Win: What Jets' Edge Data Really Reveals

Winnipeg’s elite top-end speed and raw power masks a critical lack of explosive acceleration and high-danger finishing, leaving a physically gifted roster trapped on the perimeter.
The tension at the heart of the Winnipeg Jets disappointing finish is impossible to ignore. On one hand, the numbers suggest a team built on effort, pace, and raw physical tools. On the other, the deeper analytics reveal why those strengths never consistently translated into goals when the season mattered most.
According to NHL Edge tracking data, the Jets possessed many of the ingredients associated with dangerous offensive teams. Their hardest shot of the season reached 164.91 km/h, the sixth fastest mark in the NHL, while Winnipeg also ranked ninth overall in top skating speed with a peak of 38.98 km/h.
The club logged 53 shots above 90 mph, placing them in the middle of the league at 16th. But beneath those eye-catching figures sat an offense that struggled to generate threatening opportunities.
The club did rank seventh in long-range attempts with 506, but perimeter shooting alone rarely creates offensive success. Winnipeg scored only 229 goals this season, ranking 25th overall, while posting a shooting percentage of 10.6 percent, good for 22nd in the NHL.
Numbers also suggest a team capable of creating flashes of danger without consistently getting to the areas that matter most. While Winnipeg ranked 13th in total distance covered at 6,020.51 kilometers and 11th in average distance skated per 60 minutes at 14.80 km, the club struggled in the explosive acceleration categories that often separate dangerous transition teams from average ones.
The Jets ranked 23rd in bursts above 35 km/h, 28th in bursts between 32 and 35 km/h, and 27th in bursts between 29 and 32 km/h. In other words, Winnipeg could skate hard and sustain pace over long stretches, but lacked the repeated explosive bursts needed to consistently break defensive coverage or create odd-man opportunities.
There were still encouraging signs, particularly on the power play as despite receiving only 227 opportunities, the ninth fewest in the league, the Jets moved with remarkable urgency while on the man advantage, averaging 14.04 km per 60 minutes, the second-highest mark in the NHL. That figure speaks to a unit built around pace and quick puck movement rather than perimeter cycling.
The penalty kill told a different story with Winnipeg averaging just 12.11 km per 60 minutes while shorthanded, ranking 20th in the league, pointing to a more conservative and passive structure when defending with a man down.
Winnipeg possessed elite shot power, impressive straight-line speed, and a power play that operated at one of the fastest tempos in the league. What they lacked was the ability to consistently convert those attributes into dangerous offense. Too many shots came from the perimeter, too few plays threatened the middle of the ice, and too little acceleration at critical moments created the separation needed to manufacture high-quality chances.
As Kevin Cheveldayoff navigates what shapes up as one of the most consequential off-seasons of his tenure as general manager, resolving some of these major concerns with be at the center of his off-season to-do list.
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