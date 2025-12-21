Four More Trades That Could Spark Winnipeg's Offense

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, a result that once again highlighted the team’s ongoing depth scoring issues. Mark Scheifele continued to carry the offensive load alongside Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi, who both found the scoresheet on the power play. The Jets did receive a boost from depth forward Morgan Barron, who scored a hard-fought shorthanded goal that continues to raise his stock as he appears to be in the middle of a career season.

Scoring outside of Winnipeg’s top three forwards remains a major concern this season, and the spark provided by the return of star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has already begun to wear off. If the Jets hope to keep their season on track, solutions will need to come sooner rather than later. The team’s tight salary cap situation further complicates matters and places general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff in a difficult position.

That is why we have done the work and identified four more potential trade options, following four proposed last week, that fit within the Jets’ current $6.4 million in cap space while also helping to strengthen the team’s offensive depth.

Four Mock Trades That Could Spark Winnipeg's Offense

Four potential trade scenarios that could reignite the Jets’ offense and provide the scoring boost they need to stay in the playoff race.

Big But Impactful Swing: Blackhawks Veteran Teuvo Teravainen For Future Second-Round Pick

The Blackhawks have a reliable 50 to 60 point player in Teuvo Teravainen, yet he is currently playing limited minutes in Chicago’s middle six. The 31-year-old forward is being underutilized and could become a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. Teravainen is signed through this season and next with a $5.4 million cap hit, money the Blackhawks could redirect next offseason to surround young star Connor Bedard with more talent through free agency.

The Jets have had success using the dynamic pairing of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele to spark production from other players, as seen with winger Alex Iafallo, and they may look to replicate that approach ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Utah Mammoth. Adding a player of Teravainen’s caliber could provide a strong complementary presence on the top line, helping to stretch the offense. That would allow Cole Perfetti and the red-hot Gabe Vilardi to anchor the second line, potentially restoring the Jets’ top six to the formidable level it reached last season.

Meanwhile, Chicago remains focused on the future. With the fourth-worst record in the league at 13-16-6, the Blackhawks would welcome the opportunity to add a second-round pick to their growing draft capital.

Big But Costly Swing: Sabres Star Winger Alex Tuch For First Round Pick, 3 Prospects

The Sabres lethal shooting winger consistently puts up 65 to 80 points per season and could get a bidding war for his talents closer to the trade deadline as many teams have reportedly be interested in adding a scoring winger. Tuch is just 29 years old and could re-sign long term if he likes the fit in Winnipeg as the team has been able to do recently with top talents like Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. The bidding war for Tuch could be costly but Tuch would add an immediate boost to the team's offense as he could slot into the top unit or the second line.

The Jets best offer may not compare to the likes of others in terms of quality but they can put together an offer loaded with quantity as they could give up two first round talents in Brad Lambert, who is looking for a fresh start and Colby Barlow, who is struggling in his first pro season with the Manitoba Moose with just five points in 25 games as a 20-year-old. They would also add Chibrikov as another NHL option, they could immediately plug into the lineup and build draft capital towards the future with the 2026 first round pick.

Realistic Move: Sabres Veteran Jason Zucker For Mid-Round Pick

The Jets could take another look at a red-hot Sabres forward who could become an impactful player in the right situation: Zucker. The 33-year-old veteran is past his prime but continues to produce, coming off a 53-point season last year and averaging nearly a point per game this season with 18 points in 21 games. Zucker was recently sidelined with a lower-body injury but is expected to return shortly after Christmas.

If he proves he can still be an effective forward, Winnipeg could acquire him at a bargain. His $4.75 million cap hit makes a deal fairly easy to execute, especially as the Sabres may be willing to move his contract while focusing on getting younger. The Jets could then use Zucker in a similar role to the one previously mentioned for Teravainen.

Boom-Or-Bust Play: Kings Winger Andri Kuzmenko For Late-Round Pick, Prospect

The Kings surprised many over the weekend by trading depth center Phillip Danault to the Montreal Canadiens for just a second-round pick, signaling they may be open to moving other lower-value assets on their roster such as former 74-point scorer Andrei Kuzmenko.

The undrafted Russian forward has bounced around several teams, with Los Angeles being his fourth stop in the NHL, and he has struggled to find a fit this season, posting just nine points in 29 games. Like the other players on this list, Kuzmenko could slot in alongside Connor and Scheifele, giving him the chance to rediscover his offensive touch and potentially return to a 70-plus point pace.

His value is currently at a low point as he sits in the Kings’ bottom six, making him a relatively inexpensive acquisition. While it would be a high-risk move for Winnipeg, it could also be a boom-or-bust gamble that pays off in a big way.

