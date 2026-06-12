Jets Could Package Eighth Overall Pick, Prospects in Potential Move For Red Wings' Dylan Larkin
Winnipeg aims to weaponize its top-ten draft pick and deep prospect pool to land Detroit’s captain, banking on elite goaltending and immediate contention to lure the superstar.
The Winnipeg Jets have been quietly plotting their next move for some time now, and it has been well documented that the organization is open to trading their eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft in exchange for immediate help down the middle.
They're looking for a second-line center who can contribute right away, and with the Detroit Red Wings reportedly asking captain Dylan Larkin to expand his no-trade list to include more potential suitors, the stars may be aligning for Winnipeg to make a serious run at one of the most coveted players available this summer.
Of all the teams now attached to the Larkin sweepstakes, the Jets stand out as perhaps the most fascinating dark horse in the entire conversation. On the surface, it is an unconventional fit as Winnipeg missed the playoffs this past season after claiming the Presidents' Trophy the year prior, a dramatic fall from grace that raises obvious questions but dig a little deeper and the case for Winnipeg becomes more compelling than it initially appears.
What the Jets bring to the table is a combination of draft capital, prospect depth and organizational credibility that few teams can match. The eighth overall pick is a significant chip, and paired with blue chip prospect like Brayden Yager and additional assets, a go-for-broke offer to Detroit GM Steve Yzerman could be difficult to turn down.
Yzerman is a calculated executive who will not move his captain without receiving a return that meaningfully accelerates Detroit's rebuild, and a package anchored by a top-ten pick and a promising young forward like Yager that is on the verge of an NHL jump, would check a lot of boxes for the Red Wings organization.
The player they would be acquiring is no ordinary rental commodity, either as Larkin is coming off one of the best offensive season of his career, posting a career-high 34 goals along with 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games.
What makes Larkin particularly valuable is his ability as a Swiss Army knife up front, capable of contributing on the power play and the penalty kill while logging heavy minutes in all situations. That kind of two-way reliability from a forward is genuinely rare at the NHL level and precisely the kind of player Winnipeg needs to stabilize its top six.
Beyond the hockey fit, perhaps the most underrated element of Winnipeg's pitch to Larkin is the human element sitting between the pipes. Connor Hellebuyck is not just the best goaltender in the world, he is a relationship that Larkin already has experience with.
The two played together at the Winter Olympics, and Larkin got a firsthand look at what it would be like to have Hellebuyck behind him on a nightly basis. That shared experience could go a long way in Winnipeg's efforts to convince Larkin that the Jets are a legitimate destination worth waiving his no-trade clause for, as there is no substitute for already knowing and trusting the person protecting your net every night.
The Jets also have a well-established reputation for making their market work as stars like Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have all signed long-term extensions in Winnipeg, demonstrating that the front office knows how to build loyalty and buy-in from star players who had every reason to explore other options.
The challenge remains convincing Larkin that Winnipeg can bounce back quickly after a disappointing season, and that the addition of a player of his caliber alongside Hellebuyck and the rest of the core is enough to legitimately compete in the Western Conference.
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