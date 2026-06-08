Jets Meet With Keaton Verhoeff at Combine, Winnipeg Eye Potential Steal at Eighth Overall

It speaks to the culture the Jets have built within their organization as they have made a habit of fostering strong relationships with their players, a philosophy that has helped them lock down cornerstone talent like Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor to long-term commitments. It would not be surprising if the same approach is being applied here as the Jets look to get off on the right foot with a player they may very well be selecting in a matter of days.