Milestone Watch: Multiple Jets Closing In On Major Career Marks

The Winnipeg Jets are coming off a tough 3–2 loss on Sunday to the Utah Mammoth, dropping their record to 6-3-0 on the season. One of the early bright spots this year has been center Mark Scheifele becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in points, surpassing longtime captain Blake Wheeler, a moment that will live long in the memories of Jets fans.

But while Scheifele’s achievement took center stage, several other Jets are closing in on significant milestones of their own. From key goals and assists to major games-played marks, let’s take a look at the next big moments on the horizon for Winnipeg in the coming games, weeks, and throughout the rest of the season.

Next Few Games Or Weeks

Nino Niederreiter, continues to be a durable power forward and is 22 games away from the 1000-game mark, needing 14 more points to hit 500, he’s currently at 975 games and 486 points. American winger Kyle Connor has been a consistent offensive force since debuting with the Jets in 2016 and is just seven points shy of 600 in his NHL career, boasting 287 goals and 304 assists over 619 games.

Veteran Alex Iafallo has also been a reliable player as a winger that can play in any role. The 31-year-old is seven games away from reaching 600, having tallied 265 points through 590 contests. His center at times in Vladislav Namestnikov is also getting close to a major milestone as he's five games from 800 and ten points from 350, currently sitting at 790 games played and 337 points. Gabe Vilardi, part of Winnipeg’s younger core, is nine goals and nine assists away from hitting triple digits in each category, and 18 points from 200, having posted 91 goals and 90 assists in 278 games.

On the blue line, Dylan DeMelo is five games from 650 and 32 points from 200, with 643 games and 168 points to date. Meanwhile, three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews, now with the Jets, is just 12 points shy of 900, having amassed 888 points in 1075 career games.

Rest Of The Season

Recent add and veteran winger Tanner Pearson is just 19 games away from reaching 750 career NHL games, having tallied 315 points (152 goals, 163 assists) across 731 contests. Luke Schenn has some of the most experience on the team as a two-time Stanley Cup champion and is 20 games shy of the 1,100-game mark, currently sitting at 1,080 games played with 205 points.

Gustav Nyquist, a former Red Wing and dynamic playmaker, is 28 games from 900 and has amassed 534 points (209 goals, 325 assists) in 871 games. On the back end, Josh Morrissey has cornerstone of Winnipeg’s defense and is 20 goals from 100 and 20 points from 400, with 80 goals and 298 assists in 670 games. His fellow blueliner in Neal Pionk has been a steady second pairing defenseman while adding some offense as well. He is six goals away from 50, with 44 goals and 213 assists in 544 career games.

Captain Adam Lowry, known for his leadership and grit, is out of the lineup for an unknown amount of time but should be back this season and this will see him climb closer towards 800 career games as he sits just 25 away and is 27 points from 300, currently at 775 games and 273 points. Morgan Barron, an early season breakout that has quickly cooled off, is 35 games from 300, with 65 points in 265 games.

Young gun Cole Perfetti continues to climb the ranks, needing just three goals to reach 50, 22 assists to hit 100, and 19 points to surpass Pierre-Luc Dubois and crack the top 10 all-time points list among Canadian players in franchise history. Perfetti currently has 125 points (47 goals, 78 assists) in 222 games. Lastly, the Jets' Hall-of-Fame netminder in the making with Connor Hellebuyck is nearing the conversation of being an all-time great as he's 25 games from 600, 24 wins away from 350, five shutouts away from 50.

