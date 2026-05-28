Swedish Sensation Could Be Ideal Fit For Jets At Eighth Overall

After a disappointing tumble down the standings, Winnipeg eyes elite center Viggo Björck to anchor their retool, bringing world-class hockey IQ and gold-medal pedigree to the Jets' lineup.
The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to pull off a quick retool and climb back into Stanley Cup contention after a difficult 2025-26 campaign.
Winnipeg finished 26th in the NHL standings with 82 points this season, a stunning drop for a franchise that captured the Presidents' Trophy just one year earlier. Now, with the NHL Draft approaching in June, the Jets face a major decision: keep their first-round pick or trade it for immediate roster help.
It marks general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff’s highest draft selection since 2020, when he chose Cole Perfetti 10th overall, and his first top-10 pick since selecting Patrik Laine second overall in 2016. If Cheveldayoff decides to keep the pick, Winnipeg will have several intriguing prospects to consider.
One player drawing significant attention at the eighth overall spot is Windsor Spitfires winger Ethan Belchetz, who projects as a potential NHL-ready scorer. However, another prospect may offer an even higher ceiling while also filling one of hockey’s most valuable positions.
Swedish forward Viggo Björck has emerged as one of the most exciting players available in the 2026 draft class.
Fresh off his 18th birthday, Björck stands at five-foot-10 and 172 pounds. While he can shift to the wing when needed, he primarily plays center, a position NHL teams covet more than ever in today’s game. Scouts have been impressed by the maturity and composure he brings to the middle of the ice against elite competition.
Björck boosted his profile significantly at the World Junior Championship in January, recording three goals and six assists for nine points in seven games as Sweden captured its first gold medal at the tournament since 2012. He was later named one of Sweden’s top three players at the event.
His strong international play has continued at the IIHF World Championship, where he has spent time on Sweden’s top line against some of the best players in the world. Björck has skated alongside fellow 2026 draft prospect Ivar Stenberg, considered by many to be the strongest challenger to projected first-overall pick Gavin McKenna.
He has also shared the ice with Detroit Red Wings star Lucas Raymond and has looked comfortable against top-level professional competition, a rare feat for a teenager. He was again named one of Sweden’s top three players at the event with his two linemates.
Despite concerns from some scouts about his profile, Björck has consistently proven his ability to compete at a high level. His hockey IQ, defensive awareness, and relentless work ethic have made him one of the safest projections among top forwards in the class.
The Athletic’s Corey Pronman projects Björck as a future top-six NHL center who can contribute on both the power play and penalty kill. Even if he falls short of that ceiling, Pronman believes Björck’s two-way reliability gives him the tools to become an effective middle-six center and top penalty killer at the NHL level.
Björck’s draft stock has continued to rise throughout the season. The Hockey News’ Tony Ferrari ranked him as high as third overall, while TSN’s Craig Button placed him fourth. Other respected evaluators, including TSN’s Craig Peters, Daily Faceoff, and Sportsnet analysts Sam Cosentino and Jason Bukala, all ranked Björck among the top eight prospects in the draft.
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