Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Speaks On Connor Hellebuyck Trade: "We've Done Everything We Possibly Can"

Winnipeg Jets
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Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 7:42 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 7:42 PM
Updated Oct 23, 2026 7:43 PM
Kevin Cheveldayoff details the strategic patience behind the blockbuster move, securing a high-upside package featuring Dawson Mercer to bolster the roster for a new competitive era.
On Friday, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had a press conference with the media, where he broke down the blockbuster trade that sent superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils.
He opened by thanking Hellebuyck, then explained why the trade to the Devils took so long and what the Jets got back. Winnipeg sent Hellebuyck to New Jersey for forward Dawson Mercer, blue-chip prospect Alex Command and other assets. Cheveldayoff said the trade market for a goaltender is unlike the market for other positions.
"A goalie market is a little bit of a different market," he said. "You find out who has legitimate interest, you find out who has legitimate needs... and more importantly, what assets they are willing to move."
Hellebuyck finishes his Jets tenure with a 345-208-55 record, a 2.58 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 625 games. The 33-year-old Michigan native leaves as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category, including games played, wins, losses, overtime losses, shutouts, time on ice, goals-against average and save percentage.
Cheveldayoff said the Jets never targeted a one-for-one swap or a simple pick-and-prospect deal but rather wanted the strongest package possible to help the team now, and he said the return adds depth to the forward group and gives him assets to use at the draft or the trade deadline.
"It's not necessarily what I got," Cheveldayoff said. "It was more like what other teams are willing to pay."
Mercer, 24, was selected 18th overall by the Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft and has grown into a reliable middle-six forward. The Carbonear, Newfoundland native played all 82 games this past season, finishing with 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points and Cheveldayoff was enthusiastic about the newcomer.
"He's a young player, 24, turning 25... average 20 goals a year... There's lots of runway in front of him," Cheveldayoff said. He added that Mercer "broke in as a center, so he has that ability should we need or desire."
The addition opens up options in the Jets' top six, where Mercer could slot onto the second line with Gabe Vilardi and Viggo Björck.
When asked whether the end of Hellebuyck's suspension, the team's four-game losing streak or Sunday's Heritage Classic influenced the timing, Cheveldayoff said he couldn't say for sure what triggered the deal and was firm that they were not factors.
"That impacted nothing," he said. "The timing of it is the timing of it."
He added that the Jets would have made the trade earlier had a suitable offer existed. "If it could happen, whatever months ago when he first asked, we would have done it then... Unfortunately, it took to this time now."
"He was a big part of our family, and we accomplished some pretty good things. We obviously didn't accomplish the end-all goal that we all wanted," Cheveldayoff said.
On a potential return, he said "It's an emotional thing but we all should also appreciate what he has accomplished."
Cheveldayoff also said he cares deeply about the organization and its supporters. "I care deeply about this city. I care deeply about its fans, and about this organization," he said.
He closed by saying he has no regrets about the effort the team made. "I know one thing that hasn't kept me up at night is knowing that we've done everything we possibly can to put a winner on this ice."
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