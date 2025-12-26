Winnipeg Jets Prospects To Watch At World Juniors

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship opens Friday, and for Winnipeg Jets fans, the annual holiday tournament offers more than just high-stakes international hockey. It provides a valuable look at some of the organization’s most promising young players as they test themselves against the best under-20 talent in the world.

Opening day delivers a full schedule of action, beginning with Sweden taking on Slovakia at 1:00 p.m. EST. Denmark and Finland follow at 3:30 p.m., before Germany faces the United States at 6:00 p.m. The night wraps up with a marquee matchup between Czechia and Canada at 8:30 p.m.

All games will be broadcast on TSN and NHL Network, giving Jets fans easy access to follow their prospects throughout the tournament. As the tournament unfolds, Jets fans will be watching closely to see how their prospects perform against elite international competition, offering a glimpse into potential building blocks of Winnipeg’s future.

Sascha Boumedienne, D - Sweden

Defenseman Sascha Boumedienne enters the tournament as one of the Winnipeg Jets’ most closely watched prospects. Selected 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old is currently playing his freshman season at Boston University, where he has recorded six points in 17 games with the Terriers during an uncharacteristic rebuilding year for the program.

Boumedienne has already shown he can thrive on the international stage. At the 2025 U18 World Championship, he emerged as one of Sweden’s top performers, producing 14 points in seven games from the back end and helping the team capture a silver medal. Now making the jump to the U20 level, he will be relied upon for offense, puck movement, and leadership as Sweden looks to challenge the tournament’s traditional powers.

Alfons Freij, D - Sweden

Also representing Sweden is Alfons Freij, a second-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2024 NHL Draft, who will be making his first appearance at the U20 World Junior Championship. Freij has spent the season gaining valuable experience in the Swedish Hockey League with Timrå IK, recording two points in 25 games while adjusting to the pace and physicality of professional hockey.

Freij has also logged time with Sweden’s U20 team outside of tournament play, appearing in nine games and posting three points. Known for his skating, defensive awareness, and composure under pressure, Freij will look to provide stability on Sweden’s blue line as the team aims to end the recent gold medal dominance of Canada and the United States.

World Juniors Betting Guide: Best Bets, Teams To Avoid, Gold Medal Winners

Examining the best betting options for the 2026 World Junior Championships, including who wins the gold medal.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.