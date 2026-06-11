Winnipeg Jets' Starting XI Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

As soccer fever grips North America, Scott Arniel’s squad swaps skates for cleats. Discover which stars anchor the defense and who leads the attack in this ultimate crossover.
As the Stanley Cup Final nears its conclusion, attention across the sports world is beginning to shift toward another global spectacle. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, bringing the world's most popular sport to center stage across North America.
For the first time, Canada, the United States, and Mexico will jointly host the tournament, welcoming the world's top national teams and some of soccer's biggest stars.
While Winnipeg is not among the host cities, fans will have several nearby options to experience the event, with matches scheduled in cities like Kansas City, Toronto, Boston and New York/New Jersey, which will host the tournament final.
The competition will showcase legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with the next generation of stars led by Spain sensation Lamine Yamal. With soccer set to dominate headlines throughout the summer, it raises an interesting question for hockey fans of what would a Winnipeg team look like on the soccer pitch?
More specifically, if the Winnipeg Jets traded in their skates for cleats, who would make the starting lineup, and where would everyone fit?
Winnipeg Jets' Starting XI
Scheifele
Connor Vilardi
Miller Morrissey Lowry Perfetti
Fleury Barron Samberg
Hellebuyck
Mark Scheifele – CF
Scheifele is one of the best complete centers in the NHL and is coming off a career-best season with a career-high 67 assists and 103 points. He slots in up front as the focal point of the attack, looking to dictate and move the offense in the same way he controls play at five-on-five for the Jets.
Kyle Connor – LW
Operating like the Jets' lethal top line, Connor will be on Scheifele's left just as he is on the ice. The two have developed tremendous line chemistry over the years and will look to carry that over to the pitch, working with each other to get open for scoring chances and find open lanes in behind the defense.
Gabe Vilardi – RW
To complete the front three, Vilardi takes his spot on the right wing to mirror Connor on the left. While defenses will focus on shutting down Scheifele and Connor, Vilardi can get open on the right side of the pitch, make himself available for passes or crosses and look to open up the offense across the entire field rather than one side.
Adam Lowry – CM
As one of the NHL's best two-way, defensive centers, Lowry can man the middle and work as a reliable mediator for both sides of the pitch. He can push the ball forward and allow those in front of him to carry the attack while also dropping back to act as an extra defender, similarly to the two-way role he fills on the ice every night.
Josh Morrissey – CM
One of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL, Morrissey operates similarly to Lowry but with more offensive upside. He can drop back and provide a solid defensive presence while also jumping into the attack and making plays up front that lead to goals, mirroring the impact he consistently has from the blue line for Winnipeg.
Cole Perfetti – LM
As one of Winnipeg's most elite puck movers and controllers, Perfetti would be a natural fit at left midfielder. If he can translate his puck handling into ball handling on the pitch, he can control the pace of the game, avoid dangerous turnovers and help create time and space for the attack ahead of him.
Colin Miller – RM
With one of the most booming shots on the Jets blue line, Miller would be a dangerous presence on the right side of the midfield. His big shot translates into the ability to send crosses in from wide areas and serve as the team's primary long range threat from out wide.
Morgan Barron – CB
As one of Winnipeg's top forechecking forwards, Barron brings his physicality and relentless motor to the back line. His six-foot-four frame works well for winning aerial balls and his top end skating speed would make it difficult for opposing attackers to beat him on the outside, making him a surprisingly effective defender in this setup.
Dylan Samberg – CB
Another six-foot-four presence on the back line, Samberg is known primarily as a defensive defenseman and slots naturally into the center of the three. His defensive instincts help direct traffic and anticipate attacks before they develop, and his large frame gives him the physicality to box out and repel pressure consistently.
Haydn Fleury – CB
Fleury rounds out the back three, bringing a booming shot and strong skating speed to the defensive unit. He recorded some of Winnipeg's hardest shots of the season and carries the clearance ability to relieve pressure in dangerous moments. His built-in defensive instincts and foot speed to keep pace with opposing forwards make him a natural fit on the outside of the three.
Connor Hellebuyck – GK
One of the best netminders in the NHL, Hellebuyck brings his elite anticipation and quick agility from the crease to the goal. While he won't have his hockey equipment to break his falls, he has shown countless times that diving saves are very much part of his repertoire, and there is little doubt he would bring the same elite compete level to the pitch that he brings to Rogers Place every night.
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