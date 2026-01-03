Jets Could Buy Lottery Ticket On Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Winnipeg Jets are approaching a tipping point in their season as if they do not start making meaningful decisions soon, their season could slip out of reach. That is something the organization cannot afford with core players like Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck still firmly in their primes.

To climb out of their current hole, the Jets will need to be proactive on the trade market. While they have already been linked to several names, a new and intriguing option may be emerging.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, the Carolina Hurricanes have explored moving former third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Friedman noted that Carolina previously offered Kotkaniemi in trade discussions with Los Angeles for Phillip Danault and even included him in talks with Vancouver centered around Quinn Hughes. These discussions are clear signs the Hurricanes are willing to move on if the right opportunity presents itself.

Kotkaniemi, now 25, was once a highly touted prospect and remains an intriguing reclamation project. Centers with NHL experience are hard to come by, especially ones still this young. While his price tag is difficult to gauge, Winnipeg could potentially leverage assets they have already considered moving, such as former first round pick Brad Lambert.

From a value perspective, Kotkaniemi is worth serious consideration as Carolina originally acquired him from Montreal via offer sheet, surrendering a first round and third round pick in the process. He has flashed legitimate upside at the NHL level, showing he can contribute offensively when put in the right situation.

In Winnipeg, Kotkaniemi could benefit from a fresh start. A second line role alongside Cole Perfetti, perhaps with Gabe Vilardi shifting down to add more offense, could unlock his potential. That line has the makings of an immediate difference maker and could help spark the Jets’ momentum towards a late season playoff push.

Right now, Kotkaniemi is buried on Carolina’s fourth line and is not being utilized to his strengths. For the Jets, this is the type of low risk, high upside lottery ticket worth buying. If Winnipeg can squeeze out the player who once looked like a 40 plus point contributor, the move could pay dividends both now and in the future.

