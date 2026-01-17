Jets Provide Troubling Injury Update For Depth Defenseman

Right as the Jets started to dig themselves out of their early season hole with four straight wins, defenseman Colin Miller is now sidelined on a week-to-week basis after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury, head coach Scott Arniel confirmed Saturday. The injury occurred during last Sunday’s win over the New Jersey Devils, when Miller was hurt along the boards and required assistance to get off the ice.
According to Jets color analyst Mitchell Clinton, Arniel said the procedure was “sort of” similar to the one goaltender Connor Hellebuyck previously had, though the team did not provide further medical specifics. While the surgery was successful, the timeline is less than ideal for a Jets club already stretched thin on the back end.
Miller’s absence adds to an already lengthy list of injured defensemen. Neal Pionk remains out with a lingering injury, while Haydn Fleury continues to recover from a frightening incident earlier this season in which he went headfirst into the boards and suffered multiple injuries. With three regular defensemen sidelined, Winnipeg has been forced to dip into its organizational depth.
In response, the Jets have recalled top defense prospect Elias Salomonsson along with Isaak Phillips, the former Chicago Blackhawks blueliner, from the AHL. Salomonsson has already been thrust into a significant role, skating on the second pairing alongside Dylan Samberg since joining the club. Phillips, meanwhile, has yet to make his Jets debut but provides additional insurance as the team navigates its injury woes.
The timing of Miller’s injury could hardly be worse. Winnipeg’s reshuffled defense corps will be put to the test Saturday night when the Jets host a red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs offense at Canada Life Centre. With scoring depth and star power coming in waves from Toronto, the Jets will need their patched-together blue line to settle in quickly.
